Biden's Poor Debate Performance Made US Look 'Very Weak' - Congressional Candidate

President Joe Biden's poor debate performance made the United States look very weak, US congressional Republican candidate Daniel Butierez told Sputnik.

"I actually didn’t think Biden was going to be able to finish it," Butierez said. "It made America look very weak with such a pathetic specimen of a man leading our country." Butierez, who is running for election to the US House to represent Arizona's 7th congressional district, added that the election would determine whether the country remains intact. Many in the Democratic Party have raised concerns following the debate about whether Biden is fit to run for office, while others have called on him to pull out of the presidential race, including a few congressional Democrats. Biden and his campaign admitted that he had a rough showing at the debate with Donald Trump in Atlanta but assured the public that he would not end his reelection bid. Top Democratic donors remain anxious about Biden’s condition in the wake of the debate last week and are looking for a replacement, with two preferred candidates already in place, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The two top candidates are Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and California Governor Gavin Newsom, the people told the newspaper, adding that US Vice President Kamala Harris is also being considered.US Politicians Benefit From Gaza, Ukraine ConflictsThe United States is funding the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine, while US politicians are getting rich off their destruction, Butierez highlighted.Butierez, a Republican, is running for election to the US House to represent Arizona's 7th congressional district.In April, Congress passed a foreign aid bill that provides Ukraine with $61 billion and another $15 billion to support Israel.Earlier this week, the Biden administration announced a $2.3 billion security assistance package for Ukraine.US Border Crisis Worse Than Media Portray ItThe crisis on the US southern border is worse than it's portrayed by the media, Butierez claimed.Butierez, a Republican, is running for election to the US House to represent Arizona's 7th congressional district, which includes a large portion of the US-Mexico border in Arizona.Arizona's border with Mexico has become a hot spot for illegal migration in recent months.Butierez said that drug and human smugglers have been operating freely along the Arizona-Mexico border for years without much consequence.The United States has experienced three consecutive record-breaking years of illegal crossings at its southern border since US President Joe Biden took office, according to US Customs and Border Protection data.

