EXCLUSIVE: What Will Iran's Foreign Policy Be Under New President Pezeshkian?

Masoud Pezeshkian, the newly elected president of Iran, spoke to Sputnik on the eve of the election about the main priorities of Iran’s foreign policy: strengthening relations with Russia and China, Iran’s active presence in BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the lifting of sanctions.

Newly elected President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian spoke to Sputnik on the eve of the election about the main priorities of Iran’s foreign policy, which include: strengthening relations with Russia and China; Iran’s active presence in BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation; restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the lifting of sanctions.According to him, Iran "opposes the policy of unidirectionality" and supports "the principle of multipolarity."Regarding the JCPOA, Pezeshkian pointed out that it is "an international agreement approved by the UN," and that the United States' unilateral withdrawal from this agreement "caused serious damage to Iran and the Iranian people."

