Masoud Pezeshkian, the newly elected president of Iran, spoke to Sputnik on the eve of the election about the main priorities of Iran’s foreign policy: strengthening relations with Russia and China, Iran’s active presence in BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the lifting of sanctions.
Newly elected President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian spoke to Sputnik on the eve of the election about the main priorities of Iran’s foreign policy, which include: strengthening relations with Russia and China; Iran’s active presence in BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation; restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the lifting of sanctions.According to him, Iran "opposes the policy of unidirectionality" and supports "the principle of multipolarity."Regarding the JCPOA, Pezeshkian pointed out that it is "an international agreement approved by the UN," and that the United States' unilateral withdrawal from this agreement "caused serious damage to Iran and the Iranian people."
EXCLUSIVE: What Will Iran's Foreign Policy Be Under New President Pezeshkian?
Masoud Pezeshkian emerged as the winner of the presidential runoff in Iran this week, receiving 54 percent of the votes.
Newly elected President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian spoke to Sputnik on the eve of the election about the main priorities of Iran’s foreign policy, which include: strengthening relations with Russia and China; Iran’s active presence in BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation; restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the lifting of sanctions.
"Russia is a friend and partner of Iran, and I consider it a priority to deepen and expand relations with Russia and China, as well as intensify foreign policy activities in the Asian direction in general," Pezeshkian said. "And we, of course, at all levels – bilateral, regional and international – will continue our efforts to expand interaction with the Russian Federation."
According to him, Iran "opposes the policy of unidirectionality" and supports "the principle of multipolarity."
"One of the priorities of my foreign policy program is regional cooperation, and for this purpose, Iran will expand its presence in BRICS and the SCO, as well as strive for more active cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union to more fully realize the potential of trade and economic relations with the member countries of these organizations," Pezeshkian explained.
Regarding the JCPOA, Pezeshkian pointed out that it is "an international agreement approved by the UN," and that the United States' unilateral withdrawal from this agreement "caused serious damage to Iran and the Iranian people."
"As the Russian side has repeatedly emphasized, Iran has fulfilled its obligations, and we see our task as returning the other participants to this agreement as soon as possible and achieving the lifting of sanctions. I am confident that the friendly governments of Russia and China will support Iran and assist it in resolving this issue,” he added.