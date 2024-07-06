https://sputnikglobe.com/20240706/five-journalists-killed-by-israeli-forces-within-24-hours---gazas-government-media-office-1119265471.html
Five Journalists Killed By Israeli Forces Within 24 Hours - Gaza's Government Media Office
Five Journalists Killed By Israeli Forces Within 24 Hours - Gaza's Government Media Office
Sputnik International
As of July 5, the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists found the number of media workers killed was at 108 since the war first started.
2024-07-06T23:07+0000
2024-07-06T23:07+0000
2024-07-07T02:49+0000
world
palestine
israel
middle east
committee to protect journalists (cpj)
journalists
gaza strip
israel-gaza conflict
genocide
war crimes
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/07/1119266048_0:321:3070:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_784011716bbb2f9d6b1ccbce772e223c.jpg
At least three journalists in the Nuseirat refugee camp and two in Gaza City have been killed by separate Israeli strikes, said Gaza’s Government Media Office. The three killed in Nuseirat included: Amjad Jahjouh and Rizq Abu Ashkian, both from the Palestine Media Agency, and Wafa Abu Dabaan from the Islamic University Radio in Gaza, Al Jazeera reported.At least 10 people were killed during the strike on Nuseirat, including Abu Dabaan and Jahjouh’s shared children.On Friday, Palestinian journalists Saadi Madoukh and Ahmed Sukkar were also killed following an Israeli raid. The total number of media workers killed since the conflict first began has risen to at least 158.As of July 5, the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists found the number of media workers killed was at 108 since the war first started, making that the deadliest period since the group first began collecting data in 1992.It was also reported on Saturday that at least 16 were killed in an Israeli attack on a school run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency. A majority of those who were injured during the attack were children.Saturday’s attack brings the 24-hour death toll to 29 people, including the five journalists who were killed. Gaza’s Ministry of Health said on Saturday that 87 people were killed across the enclave in the past 48 hours, bringing the number of those killed in the enclave to 38,098 in just nine months of war time. Nearly 88,000 people have also been injured during that same period, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231117/idf-killing-journalists-reporting-on-gaza-war--israeli-media-exec-1115019496.html
palestine
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/07/1119266048_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5ceb65293bfdf1e43e609dea092b9af3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
death toll, killed journalists, genocide, ethnic cleansing, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, indiscriminate shelling, indiscriminate killing, war crimes
death toll, killed journalists, genocide, ethnic cleansing, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, indiscriminate shelling, indiscriminate killing, war crimes
Five Journalists Killed By Israeli Forces Within 24 Hours - Gaza's Government Media Office
23:07 GMT 06.07.2024 (Updated: 02:49 GMT 07.07.2024)
The conflict in Gaza has been considered the deadliest conflict for journalists and media workers in the world, according to an Al Jazeera report.
At least three journalists in the Nuseirat refugee camp and two in Gaza City have been killed by separate Israeli strikes, said Gaza’s Government Media Office. The three killed in Nuseirat included: Amjad Jahjouh and Rizq Abu Ashkian, both from the Palestine Media Agency, and Wafa Abu Dabaan from the Islamic University Radio in Gaza, Al Jazeera
reported.
At least 10 people were killed during the strike on Nuseirat, including Abu Dabaan and Jahjouh’s shared children.
On Friday, Palestinian journalists Saadi Madoukh and Ahmed Sukkar were also killed following an Israeli raid. The total number of media workers killed since the conflict first began has risen to at least 158.
As of July 5, the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists found the number of media workers killed was at 108 since the war first started, making that the deadliest period since the group first began collecting data in 1992.
17 November 2023, 14:44 GMT
It was also reported
on Saturday that at least 16 were killed in an Israeli attack on a school run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency. A majority of those who were injured during the attack were children.
Saturday’s attack brings the 24-hour death toll to 29 people, including the five journalists who were killed. Gaza’s Ministry of Health said on Saturday that 87 people were killed across the enclave in the past 48 hours, bringing the number of those killed in the enclave to 38,098 in just nine months of war time. Nearly 88,000 people have also been injured during that same period, the ministry said.
“It’s a scene that we’ve been seeing over and over for the past nine months, crying parents over the bodies of their children,” said an Al Jazeera reporter. “It’s heartbreaking and it’s becoming the daily norm for people here.”