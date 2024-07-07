https://sputnikglobe.com/20240707/closer-look-at-irbis-new-russian-mobile-radar-system-deployed-in-ukrainian-conflict-1119278776.html

Closer Look at Irbis, New Russian Mobile Radar System Deployed in Ukrainian Conflict

Closer Look at Irbis, New Russian Mobile Radar System Deployed in Ukrainian Conflict

Sputnik International

Russian forces operating in the Ukrainian conflict zone started employing a new radar system that makes it a lot harder for Kiev troops to garner the element of surprise.

2024-07-07T16:16+0000

2024-07-07T16:16+0000

2024-07-07T16:16+0000

military

russia

russian armed forces

radar

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/07/1119279056_0:3:1416:800_1920x0_80_0_0_39c958001104d53bfaa911ccdc02bad6.png

Irbis is a new mobile radar station that has a range of about 150 kilometers and can quickly detect all kinds of ground and airborne threats. The radar can be used to locate enemy artillery, rocket launchers and mortars, as well as UAVs, FPV drones and aircraft, thus making Irbis a potent instrument of both air defense and counterbattery operations.Irbis’ high mobility, coupled with the fact that it needs little time to deploy or to pack up and move out, makes the radar system a difficult target for the enemy.To further increase Irbis’ survivability, it is typically escorted by a team of soldiers equipped with anti-drone weaponry and electronic warfare gear.Irbis’ crew is also housed in a special armored compartment that protects them from shrapnel.Russia's Defense Ministry also revealed that Irbis has already been used several times to thwart Ukrainian attacks against civilians by detecting incoming rockets and promptly relaying the data to air defense units.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240706/russian-air-defenses-destroy-eight-ukrainian-drones-over-two-regions-overnight---mod-1119260667.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

New Russian Mobile Radar System Deployed in Ukrainian Conflict Sputnik International New Russian Mobile Radar System Deployed in Ukrainian Conflict 2024-07-07T16:16+0000 true PT0M24S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian mobile radar, irbis radar system