Russian air defenses destroyed eight Ukrainian drones over two regions overnight, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said in a statement.
"During the past night, when the Kiev regime attempted to carry out terrorist attacks using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on the territory of the Russian Federation, air defense systems on duty destroyed seven UAVs over the Kursk Region and one UAV over the Belgorod Region," the MoD said. Ukraine has been sending drones towards Russia almost daily since it launched its botched counteroffensive attempt. Russian officials repeatedly stressed that deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure reveal the criminal nature of Kiev regime. Commenting on such attacks, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that war crimes became a trademark of the Zelensky regime.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defenses destroyed eight Ukrainian drones over two regions overnight, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said in a statement.
“During the past night, when the Kiev regime attempted to carry out terrorist attacks using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on the territory of the Russian Federation, air defense systems on duty destroyed seven UAVs over the Kursk Region and one UAV over the Belgorod Region
,” the MoD said
.
Ukraine has been sending drones
towards Russia almost daily since it launched its botched counteroffensive attempt. Russian officials repeatedly stressed that deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure reveal the criminal nature of Kiev regime
.
Commenting on such attacks, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that war crimes became a trademark of the Zelensky regime.
Russia has been conducting a special military operation since February 24, 2022. President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."
According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to liberate Donbass and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security
.