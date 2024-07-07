https://sputnikglobe.com/20240707/house-oversight-committee-seeks-to-interview-biden-doctor-over-corruption-claims-1119281566.html
House Oversight Committee Seeks to Interview Biden Doctor Over Corruption Claims
The White House physician received a check for $200,000 from the president’s brother James Biden, it has been revealed.
The Republican-led House Oversight Committee sought to question White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor Sunday, questioning his independence in light of financial ties to US President Joe Biden’s family.“After a concerning debate performance by President Biden against former President Donald Trump on June 27, journalists have rushed to report on what Americans have seen plainly for years: the President appears unwell,” begins the letter from committee chair James Comer.Comer notes reports that the doctor has recommended against a formal cognitive test for the president, questioning whether his business connections to the Biden family impinge on his ability to serve his role as White House physician.The letter includes an image of a check for $200,000 made out to Dr. O’Connor from the funds of the company Americore Health, with the payout to the physician made even as the rural healthcare provider was facing impending bankruptcy. The funds were provided through a transfer of up to $400,000 from the company to President Biden’s brother, James Biden.Americore Health made the payment to James Biden “based upon representations that his last name, ‘Biden,’ could ‘open doors’ and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections,” the letter alleges.“To understand the extent of your involvement in the Biden family’s financial activity, we request that you produce all documents and communications in your possession regarding Americore and James Biden. Additionally, the Committee requests you make yourself available for a transcribed interview with Committee counsel.”One former Biden aide recently told the website Axios that the president had “lost all independence” in his official duties as “a protective bubble” is formed around him. Another claimed the US leader requires help remembering acquaintances “he has known for a long time.”President Biden is the oldest president in US history, taking office in 2021 at 78 years old – one year older than the previous oldest President Ronald Regan was when he left the White House at the age of 77.The president’s performance at a televised debate with former President Donald Trump on June 27 led to widespread concern over his mental acuity, from some Democrats as well as Republicans. An overwhelming 86% of Americans tell pollsters they believe Biden is too old to serve a second term as US president.
The Republican-led House Oversight Committee sought
to question White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor Sunday, questioning his independence in light of financial ties to US President Joe Biden’s family.
“After a concerning debate performance by President Biden against former President Donald Trump on June 27, journalists have rushed to report on what Americans have seen plainly for years: the President appears unwell,” begins the letter
from committee chair James Comer.
“Americans question President Biden’s ability to lead the country, and the Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating circumstances surrounding your assessment in February of this year that ‘President Biden is a healthy, active, robust 81-year-old-male, who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.’”
Comer notes reports that the doctor has recommended against a formal cognitive test for the president, questioning whether his business connections to the Biden family impinge on his ability to serve his role as White House physician.
The letter
includes an image of a check for $200,000 made out to Dr. O’Connor from the funds of the company Americore Health, with the payout to the physician made even as the rural healthcare provider was facing impending bankruptcy. The funds were provided through a transfer of up to $400,000 from the company to President Biden’s brother, James Biden.
Americore Health made the payment to James Biden “based upon representations that his last name, ‘Biden,’ could ‘open doors’ and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections,” the letter alleges.
“You have repeatedly refused most interview requests from the media, and the Committee now turns to you to provide answers regarding your independence because of the mixed and confused messaging coming from the White House regarding the President’s ability to perform his job,” Comer writes. “Given your connections with the Biden family, the Committee also seeks to understand if you are in a position to provide accurate and independent reviews of the President’s fitness to serve.”
“To understand the extent of your involvement in the Biden family’s financial activity, we request that you produce all documents and communications in your possession regarding Americore and James Biden. Additionally, the Committee requests you make yourself available for a transcribed interview with Committee counsel.”
One former Biden aide recently told
the website Axios that the president had “lost all independence” in his official duties as “a protective bubble” is formed around him. Another claimed the US leader requires help remembering acquaintances “he has known for a long time.”
President Biden is the oldest president in US history
, taking office in 2021 at 78 years old – one year older than the previous oldest President Ronald Regan was when he left the White House at the age of 77.
The president’s performance at a televised debate with former President Donald Trump on June 27 led to widespread concern over his mental acuity, from some Democrats as well as Republicans. An overwhelming 86% of Americans tell pollsters
they believe Biden is too old to serve a second term as US president.