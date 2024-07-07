https://sputnikglobe.com/20240707/white-house-sends-list-of-questions-to-radio-hosts-for-interview-with-biden-1119275668.html

White House Sends List of Questions to Radio Hosts for Interview With Biden

White House Sends List of Questions to Radio Hosts for Interview With Biden

Sputnik International

Hosts of the WURD radio station in Philadelphia received a list of approved questions for the interview with US President Joe Biden from his team in advance, the host on WURD, Andrea Lawful-Sanders, said.

2024-07-07T11:32+0000

2024-07-07T11:32+0000

2024-07-07T11:32+0000

americas

us

joe biden

white house

2024 us presidential election

us presidential campaign

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/07/1119275775_0:21:3075:1750_1920x0_80_0_0_763b1cbded5082893f70b9c47614a767.jpg

"The questions were sent to me for approval; I approved of them ... I got several questions — eight of them. And the four that were chosen were the ones that I approved," she told CNN on Saturday. When asked to confirm whether the list of questions was received from the White House, Lawful-Sanders answered in the affirmative. On the same day, CivicMedia radio host Earl Ingram, who interviewed Biden this week, told ABC News that he was also given questions for the interview. Ingram noted that he received a list of five questions from the US leader's team and ended up voicing four of them. Later, CNN reported that Biden's campaign will no longer send questions to interviewers in advance.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240706/biden-was-barely-able-to-speak-before-debate-with-trump---reports-1119263673.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump-2024, is trump running for president, why is trump banned from election, who's banning trump from election, why is trump banned from election, who's against trump in presidential election, was trump behind january 6, who organized january 6, why is trump banned from election, trump’s court case, why is trump investigated, republicans vs democrats at the elections, who will win in 2024 elections, trump vs biden, trump biden debate, presidential debate