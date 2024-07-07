https://sputnikglobe.com/20240707/white-house-sends-list-of-questions-to-radio-hosts-for-interview-with-biden-1119275668.html
White House Sends List of Questions to Radio Hosts for Interview With Biden
Hosts of the WURD radio station in Philadelphia received a list of approved questions for the interview with US President Joe Biden from his team in advance, the host on WURD, Andrea Lawful-Sanders, said.
"The questions were sent to me for approval; I approved of them ... I got several questions — eight of them. And the four that were chosen were the ones that I approved," she told CNN on Saturday. When asked to confirm whether the list of questions was received from the White House, Lawful-Sanders answered in the affirmative. On the same day, CivicMedia radio host Earl Ingram, who interviewed Biden this week, told ABC News that he was also given questions for the interview. Ingram noted that he received a list of five questions from the US leader's team and ended up voicing four of them. Later, CNN reported that Biden's campaign will no longer send questions to interviewers in advance.
