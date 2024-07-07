https://sputnikglobe.com/20240707/israeli-protesters-proclaim-resistance-day-to-government-9-months-after-hamas-invasion-1119274432.html

Israeli Protesters Proclaim 'Resistance Day' to Government 9 Months After HAMAS Invasion

Israeli protest movements declared July 7 a nationwide "day of resistance" against the government, with hundreds of demonstrators since early morning blocking intersections and highways across the country, demanding early elections and the immediate release of hostages kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, exactly nine months ago.

There are many videos on social media showing the protesters. Massive rallies are expected in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa and dozens of other cities. Israeli police have yet to comment on today's rallies. Later in the day, activists plan to hold a rally in front of the General Federation of Workers in Tel Aviv, demanding that the union "stop the economy." The protests are expected to peak in the evening. Rally participants also plan to protest near Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem. Anti-government rallies demanding early elections and the immediate release of hostages have been held weekly in Israel for several months. The proclaimed "Day of Resistance" commemorates the nine months since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, and triggered the current escalation of the Palestine-Israel conflict. On that day, the radicals kidnapped more than 250 people from southern Israel. Some 120 Israeli hostages are believed to be held by Hamas, including 40 who are presumed dead. Netanyahu's office said this week that his negotiators had received Hamas' comments on a prospective deal that would ensure the release of hostages in return for a ceasefire in Gaza. Israeli intelligence chief David Barnea went to Qatar on Friday to press on with indirect talks with Hamas. Netanyahu's office said negotiations would resume next week and that there were still differences between the two sides. Through various operations and humanitarian efforts, 135 people were released from Hamas captivity, a figure that includes the dead hostages whose bodies were removed from the enclave.

