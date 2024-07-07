https://sputnikglobe.com/20240707/plague-case-confirmed-in-us-state-of-colorado-1119266519.html

Plague Case Confirmed in US State of Colorado

Health officials are investigating a human case of plague confirmed in Pueblo County, Colorado. Although, no information about who contracted the disease, nor how or when, has been provided. The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) is working with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to investigate, a press release said."We advise all individuals to protect themselves and their pets from plague," said Alicia Solis, program manager of the Office of Communicable Disease and Emergency Preparedness at PDPHE.Plague is a disease that affects humans and other mammals and is caused by the bacterium, Yersinia pestis, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). An average of seven people in the US each year contract the plague, which is spread when an infected rodent flea bites a human or a person handles an infected animal - in some cases is can also be passed through inhalation."The more common risk of exposure in the U.S. is from pets, rodents and fleas," said Erica Susky, a certified infection control practitioner based in Canada. Susky adds that hunting, including skinning animals, is also a risk. Overall, the best prevention is to avoid rodents and fleas whenever possible, as well as dead rodents.The plague is found on all continents except Oceania, though most human cases since the 1990s have occurred in Africa, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). It naturally occurs in areas of the western US, as well as certain regions of Africa and Asia, but can be cured with antibiotics if treatment is quickly given.According to the organization, about 1,000 to 2,000 cases of plague are reported to them each year across the globe with nearly 600 deaths occurring between 2010 and 2015.The disease is notorious for having caused the Black Death, a devastating global epidemic that is estimated to have killed roughly 50 million Europeans in the mid-1300s.Modern sanitation and public-health practices have helped slow the impact of the disease but it has not been eliminated. The bacterium was first introduced in North America around 1900 from rats on ships that came from South Asia, estimates Timothy Brewer, M.D., professor of medicine and epidemiology at UCLA."Since its introduction 120 years ago, it has become endemic in ground squirrels and rodents in the rural Southwestern U.S.," said Brewer.

