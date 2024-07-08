https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/biden-reiterates-plans-to-bolster-ukrainian-air-defenses-after-reports-of-strikes-on-kiev-1119302709.html

Biden Reiterates Plans to Bolster Ukrainian Air Defenses After Reports of Strikes on Kiev

US President Joe Biden said on Monday that the US and its allies will bolster Kiev's air defenses, following multiple strikes on the Ukrainian capital.

"Together with our allies, we will be announcing new measures to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses to help protect their cities and civilians from Russian strikes," Biden said on Monday. NATO is set to hold a summit in Washington this week. Earlier on Monday, the White House National Security Council said that the US will soon announce full details of its plans to strengthen Ukrainian air defenses. The Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian claims regarding the strikes on Kiev do not correspond with reality. Footage from Kiev shows that the destruction was caused by a fallen Ukrainian air-defense missile launched from a system in the city, the ministry said.

