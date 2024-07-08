https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/biden-reiterates-plans-to-bolster-ukrainian-air-defenses-after-reports-of-strikes-on-kiev-1119302709.html
Biden Reiterates Plans to Bolster Ukrainian Air Defenses After Reports of Strikes on Kiev
Biden Reiterates Plans to Bolster Ukrainian Air Defenses After Reports of Strikes on Kiev
Sputnik International
US President Joe Biden said on Monday that the US and its allies will bolster Kiev's air defenses, following multiple strikes on the Ukrainian capital.
2024-07-08T23:28+0000
2024-07-08T23:28+0000
2024-07-08T23:28+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
joe biden
kiev
ukraine
russian defense ministry
russia
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/02/1119217488_0:219:2863:1829_1920x0_80_0_0_0e2f5390e4b8ff34eac42770dd1c050f.jpg
"Together with our allies, we will be announcing new measures to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses to help protect their cities and civilians from Russian strikes," Biden said on Monday. NATO is set to hold a summit in Washington this week. Earlier on Monday, the White House National Security Council said that the US will soon announce full details of its plans to strengthen Ukrainian air defenses. The Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian claims regarding the strikes on Kiev do not correspond with reality. Footage from Kiev shows that the destruction was caused by a fallen Ukrainian air-defense missile launched from a system in the city, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/russian-forces-hit-ukrainian-military-bases-in-response-to-attacks-on-energy-infrastructure-1119289857.html
kiev
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/02/1119217488_67:0:2798:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ec099ed469a21e543d53aa24014cb8d7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine air defenses, strikes on kiev, nato summit
ukraine air defenses, strikes on kiev, nato summit
Biden Reiterates Plans to Bolster Ukrainian Air Defenses After Reports of Strikes on Kiev
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said in a statement that the United States and its NATO allies will announce plans to bolster Ukrainian air defenses, following reports of recent Russian strikes on Kiev.
"Together with our allies, we will be announcing new measures to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses to help protect their cities and civilians from Russian strikes," Biden said on Monday.
NATO is set to hold a summit in Washington this week. Earlier on Monday, the White House National Security Council said that the US will soon announce full details of its plans to strengthen Ukrainian air defenses.
The Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian claims regarding the strikes on Kiev do not correspond with reality. Footage from Kiev shows that the destruction was caused by a fallen Ukrainian air-defense missile launched from a system in the city, the ministry said.