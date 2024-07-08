International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Biden Reiterates Plans to Bolster Ukrainian Air Defenses After Reports of Strikes on Kiev
US President Joe Biden said on Monday that the US and its allies will bolster Kiev's air defenses, following multiple strikes on the Ukrainian capital.
"Together with our allies, we will be announcing new measures to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses to help protect their cities and civilians from Russian strikes," Biden said on Monday. NATO is set to hold a summit in Washington this week. Earlier on Monday, the White House National Security Council said that the US will soon announce full details of its plans to strengthen Ukrainian air defenses. The Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian claims regarding the strikes on Kiev do not correspond with reality. Footage from Kiev shows that the destruction was caused by a fallen Ukrainian air-defense missile launched from a system in the city, the ministry said.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said in a statement that the United States and its NATO allies will announce plans to bolster Ukrainian air defenses, following reports of recent Russian strikes on Kiev.
"Together with our allies, we will be announcing new measures to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses to help protect their cities and civilians from Russian strikes," Biden said on Monday.
NATO is set to hold a summit in Washington this week. Earlier on Monday, the White House National Security Council said that the US will soon announce full details of its plans to strengthen Ukrainian air defenses.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
The Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian claims regarding the strikes on Kiev do not correspond with reality. Footage from Kiev shows that the destruction was caused by a fallen Ukrainian air-defense missile launched from a system in the city, the ministry said.
