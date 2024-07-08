https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/russian-forces-hit-ukrainian-military-bases-in-response-to-attacks-on-energy-infrastructure-1119289857.html

Russia Hits Ukrainian Military Targets in Retaliation, Labels Kiev's Civilian Strike Claims as False

Russia Hits Ukrainian Military Targets in Retaliation, Labels Kiev's Civilian Strike Claims as False

Kiev regime's provocative statements about alleged Russian strikes on civilian targets are related to the NATO summit and the pursuit of further funding, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

The Russian military conducted coordinated strikes using long-range precision weapons on Ukrainian military-industrial targets and air bases on Monday in retaliation for Kiev's attempts to damage Russian energy and economic facilities, the Russian Defense Ministry has stated."This morning, in response to the Kiev regime's attempts to damage Russian energy and economic facilities, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation conducted a coordinated strike with long-range precision weapons on Ukrainian military-industrial targets and air bases. The strike objectives have been achieved, and the designated targets have been hit," the military department stated in its report.Commenting on the Ukrainian claims of an intentional Russian strike on civilian targets, the ministry said they are a blatant lie, adding that the destruction was caused by a falling Ukrainian air defense missile.It was noted that numerous published photos and videos from Kiev clearly confirm that the destruction resulted from a falling Ukrainian air defense missile launched from within the city."We particularly emphasize that similar hysterics from the Kiev regime have been occurring for years, especially before each NATO summit. The goal of such provocations is to secure further funding for the Kiev regime and to continue the war to the last Ukrainian," the Russian Defense Ministry highlighted.

