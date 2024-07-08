https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/hamas-accuses-israels-netanyahu-of-sabotaging-ceasefire-negotiations-in-gaza-strip-1119300899.html

Hamas Accuses Israel's Netanyahu of Sabotaging Ceasefire Negotiations in Gaza Strip

The leader of the Palestinian movement Hamas said in a statement that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is using "tricks" to create obstacles to a ceasefire.

Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) urged citizens and displaced persons to immediately evacuate from an array of Gaza City's districts to the humanitarian area in the central area of the enclave, Deir al Balah. The movement called on the intermediaries to "intervene with the goal of putting an end to Netanyahu's tricks" and asked the international community and the UN to apply pressure on Israel. Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh warned that the actions of the Israel Defense Forces risk reversing the negotiation process "back to zero." On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. As many as 120 hostages are believed to be still held by Hamas in Gaza and 43 hostages died in captivity. More than 38,100 people have been killed and over 87,900 others have been wounded in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israel's military operations, Gaza authorities said.

