Hamas Accuses Israel's Netanyahu of Sabotaging Ceasefire Negotiations in Gaza Strip
The leader of the Palestinian movement Hamas said in a statement that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is using "tricks" to create obstacles to a ceasefire.
2024-07-08T19:40+0000
2024-07-08T19:40+0000
Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) urged citizens and displaced persons to immediately evacuate from an array of Gaza City's districts to the humanitarian area in the central area of the enclave, Deir al Balah. The movement called on the intermediaries to "intervene with the goal of putting an end to Netanyahu's tricks" and asked the international community and the UN to apply pressure on Israel. Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh warned that the actions of the Israel Defense Forces risk reversing the negotiation process "back to zero." On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. As many as 120 hostages are believed to be still held by Hamas in Gaza and 43 hostages died in captivity. More than 38,100 people have been killed and over 87,900 others have been wounded in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israel's military operations, Gaza authorities said.
Hamas Accuses Israel's Netanyahu of Sabotaging Ceasefire Negotiations in Gaza Strip

19:40 GMT 08.07.2024
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Palestinian movement Hamas said on Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was creating obstacles to the negotiations on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the Israeli military's actions risk making the truce unattainable.
Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) urged citizens and displaced persons to immediately evacuate from an array of Gaza City's districts to the humanitarian area in the central area of the enclave, Deir al Balah.
"At this moment, when the Hamas movement offers flexibility and a positive attitude to facilitate the agreement to end the Zionist aggression, Netanyahu is creating even more obstacles to talks and strengthening aggression and crimes against our people," Hamas said in a statement.
The movement called on the intermediaries to "intervene with the goal of putting an end to Netanyahu's tricks" and asked the international community and the UN to apply pressure on Israel.
Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh warned that the actions of the Israel Defense Forces risk reversing the negotiation process "back to zero."
"In light of the occupation army's threats to major neighborhoods in Gaza City, the demand to evacuate them and the massacres and displacements, Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh held urgent contacts with his intermediary brothers," the movement said.
On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. As many as 120 hostages are believed to be still held by Hamas in Gaza and 43 hostages died in captivity.
More than 38,100 people have been killed and over 87,900 others have been wounded in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israel's military operations, Gaza authorities said.
