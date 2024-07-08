https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/idf-calls-on-residents-of-areas-of-gaza-city-to-immediately-evacuate-to-humanitarian-zone-1119291060.html

IDF Calls on Residents of Areas of Gaza City to Immediately Evacuate to Humanitarian Zone

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday that residents of some areas of the Gaza City to humanitarian shelters in Deir al Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

"An urgent appeal to all residents and displaced persons in ... districts... For security reasons, evacuate immediately to shelters in Deir al Balah in the humanitarian zone," an IDF representative said on X. The IDF listed a total of 14 neighborhoods that should be immediately evacuated.

