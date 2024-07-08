https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/idf-calls-on-residents-of-areas-of-gaza-city-to-immediately-evacuate-to-humanitarian-zone-1119291060.html
IDF Calls on Residents of Areas of Gaza City to Immediately Evacuate to Humanitarian Zone
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday that residents of some areas of the Gaza City to humanitarian shelters in Deir al Balah in the central Gaza Strip.
"An urgent appeal to all residents and displaced persons in ... districts... For security reasons, evacuate immediately to shelters in Deir al Balah in the humanitarian zone," an IDF representative said on X. The IDF listed a total of 14 neighborhoods that should be immediately evacuated.
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday that residents of some areas of the Gaza City to humanitarian shelters in Deir al Balah in the central Gaza Strip.
"An urgent appeal to all residents and displaced persons in ... districts... For security reasons, evacuate immediately to shelters in Deir al Balah in the humanitarian zone," an IDF
representative said on X.
The IDF listed a total of 14 neighborhoods that should be immediately evacuated.
The death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has risen to 38,011, with 87,445 people injured, the enclave's health ministry said earlier.