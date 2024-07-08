https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/parkinsons-disease-specialist-visited-white-house-multiple-times-biden-admin-denies-treatment-1119301064.html

Parkinson's Disease Specialist Visited White House Multiple Times, Biden Admin Denies Treatment

The White House denied that US President Joe Biden received treatment for Parkinson's Disease after it was revealed that a specialist visited the White House several times over the past year.

Dr. Kevin Cannard of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center visited the White House eight times over the course of eight months, the report said, citing White House visitor logs. However, it is unclear whether Cannard visited the White House to discuss President Joe Biden’s health or for other reasons. Biden’s cognitive abilities and general fitness to serve as president have come under scrutiny in recent days, following a lackluster debate performance against Republican challenger Donald Trump.On Monday, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden has not been treated for Parkinson's.Biden and his campaign have insisted that they will continue his reelection bid, despite concerns among some Democrats. Biden has declined to take a cognitive exam as part of his routine presidential medical checkups. During the debate, Trump challenged Biden to take such an exam, claiming to have "aced" a pair of cognitive tests himself.

