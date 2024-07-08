https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/house-democrats-to-discuss-bidens-capacity-for-another-term-as-he-says-hes-not-going-anywhere-1119299225.html

House Democrats to Discuss Biden's Capacity for Another Term as He Says He's 'Not Going Anywhere'

Democrats in the US House of Representatives have scheduled a meeting on Tuesday morning amid concerns over President Joe Biden's capacity to serve another term as president, according to a notice sent to Democrat lawmakers on Monday.

The meeting will reportedly take place at the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington. US President Joe Biden doubled down on Monday on his bid for reelection, daring critics of his age and mental acuity to challenge him directly for the Democratic Party’s candidacy if they believed he could not beat his opponent and former Republican president Donald Trump.The US presidential election is slated for November. The main contenders expected on the ballot are Biden and Trump, who have both won enough delegates' votes to be their respective Democratic and Republican parties' presumptive nominees.Biden’s campaign has suffered since his first presidential debate of this year with Trump on June 27, where he appeared confused and incoherent throughout. That reinforced rather than refuted concerns about his cognitive abilities at age 81. His poor performance has led some Democratic politicians and donors to call for his removal as a candidate.Biden lashed out against those critics, telling especially members of Congress who had been talking anonymously to media and within inside circles that he should step aside for a more able candidate to replace him at the Aug 19-22 Democratic Party convention.Painting Trump as a “liar” throughout his MSNBC interview, Biden said his Republican opponent had just been “riding around in a golf cart” and “talking with his wealthy friends” at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida since their debate two weeks ago. Meanwhile he, as president, had been traveling across the nation and world, doing what was needed by America and its allies, Biden said.He added that he had been clear over the past four years on why he wanted to be president, to change policies put in place by Trump.Earlier in the day, Biden sent a letter to the Democratic members of Congress to reassure them that he is "firmly committed" to staying in the presidential race, despite his debate debacle."I want you to know that despite all the speculation in the press and elsewhere, I am firmly committed to staying in the race, to running this race to the end, and to beating Donald Trump," Biden said in the letter.He also pointed out that he understands people’s concerns with regard to the race."I have heard the concerns the people have – their good faith fears and worries about what is at stake in this election. I am not blind to them," Biden said.Biden emphasized that he and his team have the record, the vision, and the fundamental commitment to America’s freedom. He also urged his supporters to come together and move forward as a unified party.“We are standing up for American democracy. After January 6th, Trump has proven that he is unfit to ever hold the office of President,” Biden said, referring to storming of the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021, by Trump supporters whom Democrats say were incited by Trump due to his inability to accept his defeat to Biden in the 2020 election.Trump and Biden are set to debate again on September 10.Biden appeared confused and incoherent throughout his first debate with challenger Donald Trump on June 27, reinforcing rather than refuting ongoing concerns about his cognitive abilities at age 81. Biden's dismal performance has led some Democratic politicians and donors to call for his removal as a candidate. The US presidential election is slated for November 5. The main contenders expected on the ballot are Biden and Trump, who have both won enough delegates' votes to be their respective Democratic and Republican parties' presumptive nominees. Trump and Biden are set to debate again on September 10.

