https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/russias-5th-gen-submarines-to-get-20-thinner-coating-1119292962.html

Russia's 5th-Gen Submarines to Get 20% Thinner Coating

Russia's 5th-Gen Submarines to Get 20% Thinner Coating

Sputnik International

Russia's fifth-generation submarines will receive new hydroacoustic rubber coating that will be 20% thinner and much more efficient, Valery Polovinkin, science principal at the Krylov State Research Center (KSRC), told Sputnik on Monday.

2024-07-08T14:21+0000

2024-07-08T14:21+0000

2024-07-08T14:21+0000

military

russia

krylov state research center

submarine

new submarine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/08/1119292651_0:63:1200:738_1920x0_80_0_0_6e7806a41b3cfb4f433e88aec8083530.jpg

"We are talking about thickness reduction of about 10-20%, which is quite significant. It's not just the formulation of substances — special channels are made in the coating. It is not just a monolith but a construction, because air is the best insulator," he said. Polovinkin added that submarines needed better camouflage coating because no armor could beat armor-piercing projectiles. "Unfortunately, the projectile wins the notorious battle of 'the shell hit versus the armor.' We need to hide the ships," Polovinkin explained. Scientists at the KSRC, the main developer of the latest ship and material designs for the Russian navy, are working on polyfunctional coatings for fifth-generation submarines, the scientist said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/russias-new-next-generation-stealth-subs-many-times-superior-to-predecessors--developer-1116510347.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, fifth generation submarine, husky submarine, nuclear submarine, husky submarine, stealth submarine