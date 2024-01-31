https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/russias-new-next-generation-stealth-subs-many-times-superior-to-predecessors--developer-1116510347.html

Russia's New Next-Generation Stealth Subs Many Times Superior to Predecessors -Developer

Russia's New Next-Generation Stealth Subs Many Times Superior to Predecessors -Developer

The stealth of non-nuclear submarines of Project 677 Lada is many times higher than its predecessors, said Igor Vilnit, general director of the enterprise-developer of this submarine Central Design Bureau of Marine Engineering Rubin.

2024-01-31T10:08+0000

2024-01-31T10:08+0000

2024-01-31T10:08+0000

military

rubin

russian navy

saint petersburg

lada

submarine

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105507/13/1055071389_0:210:2898:1840_1920x0_80_0_0_9b35afc1c1a944335682d130fc5aba44.jpg

The stealth of the Project 677 Lada non-nuclear submarines is many times greater than their predecessors, said Igor Vilnit, general director of the submarine's developer, the Rubin Central Design Bureau of Marine Engineering.The first serial-produced Project 677 Lada submarine, the Kronstadt, built at the Admiralty shipyards in Saint Petersburg, is being prepared for delivery to the Russian Navy.Rubin's general director noted that Project 677 submarines have a "very powerful" hydroacoustic system, as well as missile, torpedo, and radio-electronic armaments. "I would like to emphasize the hydroacoustics of the Lada: it is not only a wider range of acoustic waves, it is a significantly longer range of target detection. It took a lot of effort to achieve this result," Vilnit said.A "high-speed" hydroacoustic data processing system is required to distinguish a useful signal from interference. In addition, it is necessary to classify a target, determine its speed, depth, and direction of travel.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/new-submarine-joins-russian-pacific-fleet-1115250070.html

saint petersburg

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

lada submarines, central design bureau of marine engineering rubin