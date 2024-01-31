International
Russia's New Next-Generation Stealth Subs Many Times Superior to Predecessors -Developer
The stealth of non-nuclear submarines of Project 677 Lada is many times higher than its predecessors, said Igor Vilnit, general director of the enterprise-developer of this submarine Central Design Bureau of Marine Engineering Rubin.
The stealth of the Project 677 Lada non-nuclear submarines is many times greater than their predecessors, said Igor Vilnit, general director of the submarine's developer, the Rubin Central Design Bureau of Marine Engineering.The first serial-produced Project 677 Lada submarine, the Kronstadt, built at the Admiralty shipyards in Saint Petersburg, is being prepared for delivery to the Russian Navy.
lada submarines, central design bureau of marine engineering rubin
The 677 Lada-class diesel-electric submarines are designed for reconnaissance, surveillance, anti-submarine warfare, anti-shipping, and mine-laying missions. The submarines are equipped with advanced technology, including improved stealth capabilities, enhanced communication systems, and advanced torpedoes.
The stealth of the Project 677 Lada non-nuclear submarines is many times greater than their predecessors, said Igor Vilnit, general director of the submarine's developer, the Rubin Central Design Bureau of Marine Engineering.
The first serial-produced Project 677 Lada submarine, the Kronstadt, built at the Admiralty shipyards in Saint Petersburg, is being prepared for delivery to the Russian Navy.
"In terms of stealth parameters, this submarine is several times superior to its predecessors. The extremely low noise level of the boat is ensured by the specially designed equipment. And the extensive use of modern acoustic protection equipment, external anti-hydrolocation coating, carefully designed hull contours work for its low visibility," Vilnit said in an interview.
Rubin's general director noted that Project 677 submarines have a "very powerful" hydroacoustic system, as well as missile, torpedo, and radio-electronic armaments.
"I would like to emphasize the hydroacoustics of the Lada: it is not only a wider range of acoustic waves, it is a significantly longer range of target detection. It took a lot of effort to achieve this result," Vilnit said.
A "high-speed" hydroacoustic data processing system is required to distinguish a useful signal from interference. In addition, it is necessary to classify a target, determine its speed, depth, and direction of travel.
