Xi Jinping, Orban Holding Meeting in Beijing - State Media

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban have met in Beijing, the state-run China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Orban’s spokesman Bertalan Havasi said that the Hungarian prime minister arrived in Beijing. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Russia's capital Moscow with a delegation on July 5 and held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He called the visit the next stage of a peace mission, with the previous stage being his trip to Kiev on July 2. Orban said he intended to hold several "equally unexpected" meetings next week.

