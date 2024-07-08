International
Yemen’s Houthis Claim Targeted Eilat in Israel in Joint Operation With Iraqi Militia
Yemen’s Houthis Claim Targeted Eilat in Israel in Joint Operation With Iraqi Militia
The Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis have claimed a successful attack against Israeli targets in Eilat
2024-07-08T20:37+0000
2024-07-08T20:40+0000
"The Yemeni Armed Forces, alongside the Iraqi Islamic Resistance, carried out a joint military operation targeting a vital target in Umm al-Rashrash [Eilat], south of occupied Palestine, with a number of drones. The operation has successful achieved its objectives," the movement wrote on its Telegram channel.In a separate statement, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq confirmed its cooperation with the Ansar Allah movement.Monday morning the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) said it shot down a suspected drone over the Red Sea using a fighter jet.Late last month, the CEO of the Port of Eilat, Gideon Golber, requested financial assistance during a meeting with the Knesset's Economic Affairs Committee."The port has been non-operational for eight months due to attacks, meaning it has no revenue," he complained.
20:37 GMT 08.07.2024 (Updated: 20:40 GMT 08.07.2024)
© Photo : Courtesy of Ansar Allah Media officeHouthi naval missiles on parade in Sanaa, September 2023.
DOHA, July 8 (Sputnik) - Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as Houthis, on Monday claimed another joint operation with Iraqi militia groups against an Israeli target in Eilat.
"The Yemeni Armed Forces, alongside the Iraqi Islamic Resistance, carried out a joint military operation targeting a vital target in Umm al-Rashrash [Eilat], south of occupied Palestine, with a number of drones. The operation has successful achieved its objectives," the movement wrote on its Telegram channel.
Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh speaks during his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2024
World
Hamas Accuses Israel's Netanyahu of Sabotaging Ceasefire Negotiations in Gaza Strip
19:40 GMT
In a separate statement, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq confirmed its cooperation with the Ansar Allah movement.
"Continuing in our path of resisting the occupation, in support of our people in Palestine, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against civilians, including children, women, and the elderly, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, in coordination with the Yemeni Armed Forces, carried out a military operation targeting a vital site in the Umm Al-Rashrash [Eilat] in southern occupied Palestine with a number of drones," the statement reads.
Monday morning the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) said it shot down a suspected drone over the Red Sea using a fighter jet.
Late last month, the CEO of the Port of Eilat, Gideon Golber, requested financial assistance during a meeting with the Knesset's Economic Affairs Committee.
"The port has been non-operational for eight months due to attacks, meaning it has no revenue," he complained.
