Yemen’s Houthis Claim Targeted Eilat in Israel in Joint Operation With Iraqi Militia

The Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis have claimed a successful attack against Israeli targets in Eilat
"The Yemeni Armed Forces, alongside the Iraqi Islamic Resistance, carried out a joint military operation targeting a vital target in Umm al-Rashrash [Eilat], south of occupied Palestine, with a number of drones. The operation has successful achieved its objectives," the movement wrote on its Telegram channel.In a separate statement, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq confirmed its cooperation with the Ansar Allah movement.Monday morning the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) said it shot down a suspected drone over the Red Sea using a fighter jet.Late last month, the CEO of the Port of Eilat, Gideon Golber, requested financial assistance during a meeting with the Knesset's Economic Affairs Committee."The port has been non-operational for eight months due to attacks, meaning it has no revenue," he complained.
20:37 GMT 08.07.2024 (Updated: 20:40 GMT 08.07.2024)
DOHA, July 8 (Sputnik) - Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as Houthis, on Monday claimed another joint operation with Iraqi militia groups against an Israeli target in Eilat.
"The Yemeni Armed Forces, alongside the Iraqi Islamic Resistance, carried out a joint military operation targeting a vital target in Umm al-Rashrash [Eilat], south of occupied Palestine, with a number of drones. The operation has successful achieved its objectives," the movement wrote on its Telegram channel.
In a separate statement, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq confirmed its cooperation with the Ansar Allah movement.
"Continuing in our path of resisting the occupation, in support of our people in Palestine, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against civilians, including children, women, and the elderly, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, in coordination with the Yemeni Armed Forces, carried out a military operation targeting a vital site in the Umm Al-Rashrash [Eilat] in southern occupied Palestine with a number of drones," the statement reads.
Monday morning the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) said it shot down a suspected drone over the Red Sea using a fighter jet.
Late last month, the CEO of the Port of Eilat, Gideon Golber, requested financial assistance
during a meeting with the Knesset's Economic Affairs Committee.
"The port has been non-operational for eight months due to attacks, meaning it has no revenue," he complained.