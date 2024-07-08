https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/yemens-houthis-claim-targeted-eilat-in-israel-in-joint-operation-with-iraqi-militia-1119301217.html

Yemen’s Houthis Claim Targeted Eilat in Israel in Joint Operation With Iraqi Militia

The Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis have claimed a successful attack against Israeli targets in Eilat

"The Yemeni Armed Forces, alongside the Iraqi Islamic Resistance, carried out a joint military operation targeting a vital target in Umm al-Rashrash [Eilat], south of occupied Palestine, with a number of drones. The operation has successful achieved its objectives," the movement wrote on its Telegram channel.In a separate statement, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq confirmed its cooperation with the Ansar Allah movement.Monday morning the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) said it shot down a suspected drone over the Red Sea using a fighter jet.Late last month, the CEO of the Port of Eilat, Gideon Golber, requested financial assistance during a meeting with the Knesset's Economic Affairs Committee."The port has been non-operational for eight months due to attacks, meaning it has no revenue," he complained.

