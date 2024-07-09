https://sputnikglobe.com/20240709/apple-of-discord-what-is-philadelphi-corridor-and-why-is-it-linchpin-of-egyptian-israeli-tensions-1119312315.html

Apple of Discord: What is Philadelphi Corridor and Why is it Linchpin of Egyptian-Israeli Tensions?

The IDF occupied the Philadelphi Corridor separating Egypt and Gaza in May as part of its ongoing, nine-month old war in Gaza, prompting condemnation from Cairo, which dubbed the seizure a “dangerous escalation” that threatens the million plus Palestinians crowded into the border city of Rafah, which runs along the corridor.

Israel has reportedly expressed readiness to withdraw its troops from the 14 km-long, 100 meter-wide Philadelphi Corridor frontier between Gaza and Egypt along an “agreed-upon schedule” as part of a new hostage-truce deal, so long as the IDF maintains the right to “take action” if it finds evidence of arms smuggling into the besieged Palestinian territory via the corridor.The Philadelphi Corridor, which Israel sees as a key strategic point to prevent smuggling and the free movement of Palestinians in either direction, is a key bone of contention in Egyptian-Israeli relations. Here’s why:

