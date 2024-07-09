https://sputnikglobe.com/20240709/biden-says-us-european-allies-to-provide-ukraine-with-dozens-of-new-air-defense-systems-1119319468.html
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States and several European partners will provide Ukraine with dozens of additional air defense systems in the coming months, President Joe Biden said during remarks at the NATO leaders' summit in Washington.
"Today, I'm announcing the historic donation of air defense equipment for Ukraine," Biden said on Tuesday. "The United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Romania and Italy will provide Ukraine with the equipment for five additional strategic air defense systems. In the coming months, the United States and our partners intend to provide Ukraine with dozens of additional tactical air defense systems."
Moreover, Biden said that Ukraine will receive hundreds of additional missile interceptors over the next year.
The White House in a separate press release noted that the five additional strategic air defense systems include new Patriot batteries donated by the United States, Germany, and Romania; Patriot components donated by the Netherlands and other partners to enable the operation of an additional Patriot battery; and an additional SAMP-T system donated by Italy.
The United States and its partners are coordinating closely with the Ukrainian government so that these new strategic air defense systems can be utilized rapidly, the release said, adding that another announcement can be expected later this year of additional strategic air defense systems for Ukraine.
The tactical air defense systems expected to arrive in Ukraine in the coming months include additional NASAMS, HAWKs, IRIS T-SLM, IRIS T-SLS, and Gepard systems, the release added.