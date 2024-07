https://sputnikglobe.com/20240707/watch-russian-troops-blow-up-two-patriot-missile-systems-in-odessa-region-1119268902.html

Watch Russian Troops Blow Up Two Patriot Missile Systems in Odessa Region

Russian troops continue to strike Ukrainian military equipment with high-precision weaponry to ensure the safety of its territory.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/07/1119272301_9:0:1271:710_1920x0_80_0_0_209020aa955446f92d6025aca0edfa15.jpg

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing the country’s armed forces targeting and successfully hitting two Patriot surface-to-air missile systems in Ukraine’s Odessa region.“The Iskander-M operational and tactical missile complex struck the position of Ukraine’s battery of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile complex near the settlement Yuzhnoye in the Odessa region. The strike destroyed two Patriot launchers and a Giraffe radar station,” the ministry specified.

