Democratic US Congresswoman Calls on Biden to End Campaign, White House Insists Biden Will Continue

Democratic US Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill said on Tuesday that US President Joe Biden should end his reelection campaign as the Biden administration insists Biden will win and complete his second term.

“I know that President Biden and his team have been true public servants and have put the country and the best interests of democracy first and foremost in their considerations. And because I know President Biden cares deeply about the future of our country, I am asking that he declare that he won’t run for reelection and will help lead us through a process toward a new nominee,” Sherrill said in a statement. Several other Democratic lawmakers have also called on Biden to drop out of the race, following a lackluster debate performance against Republican challenger Donald Trump. Biden’s health has also been under scrutiny in the wake of the debate. Biden, 81, is the oldest US president in history and would be 86 at the end of a second term. On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden intends to complete his second term if he is reelected in November.Meanwhile, the US State Department denied claims that President Joe Biden skipped a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to sleep, Fox News reported on Tuesday.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived at the June 2022 meeting without Biden and told Scholz that Biden had to go to bed instead of participating, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing two sources who attended the meeting.“That is absolutely not accurate. Secretary Blinken never said that or anything like it,” US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement, as quoted by Fox News.Biden is expected to give what administration officials have described as a "big boy press conference" sometime during the NATO summit in New York City, which kicked off on Tuesday.

