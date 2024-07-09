US Navy Sailor Tried To Obtain Biden's Medical Records - Reports

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240709/us-navy-sailor-tried-to-obtain-bidens-medical-records---reports-1119316204.html
A US Navy sailor made several attempts to access the system with President Joe Biden's medical records, CBS News reported on Tuesday, citing the Navy.
The sailor, whose name the authorities did not disclose, tried to access the Genesis Medical Health System — the database for the military medical system — three times on Feb. 23. However, the White House official, as quoted by the report, assured that "he did not pull up the right Joe Biden." The Navy launched an investigation three days later, and on April 24, it was determined that the sailor could not reach Biden’s records. The White House officials underscored that the President was notified about the incident within hours after it became known. The sailor works for the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command based at Fort Belvoir. He received an administrative penalty, according to the report. Biden’s campaign has suffered since his first presidential debate of this year with Trump on June 27, when he appeared confused and incoherent throughout. That reinforced rather than refuted concerns about his cognitive abilities at age 81. His poor performance has led some Democratic politicians and donors to call for his removal as a candidate. Biden, 81, is the oldest US president in the history of the United States and would be 86 at the end of a second potential term in the White House.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – A US Navy sailor made several attempts to access the system with President Joe Biden’s medical records, CBS News reported on Tuesday, citing the Navy.
The sailor, whose name the authorities did not disclose, tried to access the Genesis Medical Health System — the database for the military medical system — three times on Feb. 23. However, the White House official, as quoted by the report, assured that "he did not pull up the right Joe Biden."
The Navy launched an investigation three days later, and on April 24, it was determined that the sailor could not reach Biden’s records
. The White House officials underscored that the President was notified about the incident within hours after it became known.
The sailor works for the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command based at Fort Belvoir. He received an administrative penalty, according to the report.
Biden’s campaign has suffered
since his first presidential debate of this year with Trump on June 27, when he appeared confused and incoherent throughout. That reinforced rather than refuted concerns about his cognitive abilities at age 81. His poor performance has led some Democratic politicians and donors to call for his removal as a candidate.
Biden, 81, is the oldest US president in the history of the United States and would be 86 at the end of a second potential term in the White House.