EU’s Borrell Condemns Israeli Strike at UNRWA School in Gaza

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemned an Israeli airstrike on the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East school.

On Sunday, the Gaza Health Ministry said in a statement obtained by Sputnik that the Israeli strike on the school killed 16 people, injuring 50 others. Borrell also called on parties to the Gaza conflict to reach an agreement on a ceasefire in the enclave. Israel claimed that it was targeting terrorists in the attack.On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. As many as 120 hostages are believed to be still held by Hamas in Gaza and 43 hostages died in captivity. More than 38,100 people have been killed and over 87,900 others have been wounded in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israel's military operations, Gaza authorities said.

