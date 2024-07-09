https://sputnikglobe.com/20240709/idf-soldiers-detail-policies-of-shooting-civilians-destroying-homes-1119303859.html

IDF Soldiers Detail Policies of Shooting Civilians, Destroying Homes - Report

An article from +972 Magazine includes interviews with IDF soldiers who say that shooting civilians and burning Palestinian homes was part of IDF policy.

The interviewees also alleged that the bodies of Palestinian civilians were allowed to rot in the street and were only hidden by the IDF before international organizations traveled through the area.One soldier testified that soldiers often would fire indiscriminately to blow off steam during the operation. “They report it as ‘normal fire,’ which is a codename for ‘I’m bored, so I shoot.”Another soldier said there was “total freedom of action,” for the IDF in Gaza. “If there is [even] a feeling of threat, there is no need to explain – you just shoot,” the soldier described. “It is permissible to shoot at their center mass, not into the air. It’s permissible to shoot everyone, a young girl, an old woman.”The soldiers also described a policy of the IDF that would designate certain areas as “no-go zones,” where any Palestinian entering would be shot. Some of those areas allowed international aid trucks to travel through, but any civilians trying to follow them would be shot.“This is the default. No civilians are supposed to be in the area, that’s the perspective,” one soldier explained. “We spotted someone in a window, so they fired and killed him.”As the bodies piled up, the IDF left them to rot, one soldier says, only removing them before international organizations arrived in the area.“The feeling in the war room, and this is the softened version, was that every person we killed, we counted him as a terrorist,” A soldier said, adding that while certain sensitive targets, like schools, hospitals, religious institutions and buildings of international organizations required higher authorization, it was almost always granted.“I can count on one hand the cases where we were told not to shoot. Even with sensitive things like schools, [approval] feels like only a formality.”One soldier, Yuval Green, a 26-year-old reservist who was one of 41 IDF reservists who signed a letter declaring their refusal to continue serving in Gaza, was willing to go on the record with +972. He and another anonymous soldier described a policy of torching Palestinian homes after the IDF used them.“If you move, you have to burn down the house,” Green said. Another soldier backed Green’s account and said orders to burn homes came from higher-ups in the IDF. “Before you leave, you burn down the house – every house,” The soldier said. “This is backed up at the battalion commander level. It’s so that [Palestinians] won’t be able to return, and if we left behind any ammunition or food, the terrorists won’t be able to use it.”According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, at least 38,200. However, a report in the British medical journal Lancet estimated that the actual death toll could be over 186,000, roughly 8% of Gaza’s population.

