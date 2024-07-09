https://sputnikglobe.com/20240709/india-to-open-2-more-consulates-in-russia---modi-1119311693.html

India to Open 2 More Consulates in Russia - Modi

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - India will open two new consulates in the Russian cities of Yekaterinburg and Kazan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Moscow on Tuesday.

"We have decided to open new consulates in Kazan and Yekaterinburg. This will enhance travel and business trade," Modi said at a meeting with the Indian community. Modi thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for his leadership, saying he had done a remarkable job of strengthening partnership between India and Russia over the past two decades. Modi arrived in Moscow on Monday for the first time in five years to attend the 22nd Russian-Indian summit, where prospects for further traditionally friendly Russian-Indian relations will be discussed, the Kremlin said.

