Stronger Russia-India Ties to Benefit Peoples of Two Countries - Modi

Stronger ties between India and Russia will benefit the peoples of the two countries, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

"Landed in Moscow. Looking forward to further deepening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between our nations, especially in futuristic areas of cooperation. Stronger ties between our nations will greatly benefit our people," Modi said on X.Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Moscow on July 8-9 to co-chair the 22nd Russia-India Annual Summit with President Vladimir Putin. This is Modi’s first official visit after being sworn in for a third term as India's prime minister after elections in June.The last time Putin welcomed Modi in Russia was in 2019, while in September 2022 the two leaders met at a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan. They have met 16 times since Modi assumed office. How have Russo-India relations evolved?

