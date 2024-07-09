International
The International Leo Tolstoy Peace Prize is currently accepting nominations. The award, named after the renowned Russian writer and thinker Leo Tolstoy, was established by the Russian Historical Society, the Russian Peace Fund and the Russian Military Historical Society on June 22, 2022.
The Tolstoy Peace Prize recognizes individuals and groups for significant contributions to preventing the threat of a third world war.It also honors achievements in demilitarization, democratization, and humanization of international relations, as well as active peacekeeping efforts and the defense of human rights.Nominations are open to individuals, groups, national and international organizations, research centers, and educational institutions.Winners are selected by an esteemed international jury made up of notable public and political figures, cultural and scientific representatives and business leaders from Russia and countries across Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America.The award ceremony will take place on Leo Tolstoy's birthday, September 9, at the historic stage of the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow.
International Leo Tolstoy Peace Prize Accepting Nominations for 2024

The International Leo Tolstoy Peace Prize is currently accepting nominations. The award, named after the renowned Russian writer and thinker Leo Tolstoy, was established by the Russian Historical Society, the Russian Peace Fund and the Russian Military Historical Society on June 22, 2022.
The Tolstoy Peace Prize recognizes individuals and groups for significant contributions to preventing the threat of a third world war.

Nominees are chosen based on their efforts to avert nuclear catastrophe, promoting global security based on international law, ending the arms race, building a multipolar and peaceful world, and enhancing international cooperation.

It also honors achievements in demilitarization, democratization, and humanization of international relations, as well as active peacekeeping efforts and the defense of human rights.
Nominations are open to individuals, groups, national and international organizations, research centers, and educational institutions.
World
Leo Tolstoy's 'War And Peace' to Be Read Live Across 30 Cities
19 October 2015, 20:50 GMT
Winners are selected by an esteemed international jury made up of notable public and political figures, cultural and scientific representatives and business leaders from Russia and countries across Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America.
The award ceremony will take place on Leo Tolstoy's birthday, September 9, at the historic stage of the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow.
