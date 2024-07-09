https://sputnikglobe.com/20240709/israeli-strike-on-school-in-southern-gaza-strip-kills-29---gazas-govt-1119318307.html

Israeli Strike on School in Southern Gaza Strip Kills 29 - Gaza's Gov't

At least 29 Palestinians were killed after an Israeli attack near a school in the east of Khan Yunis in Southern Gaza. Meanwhile, a Hezbollah strike killed two Israelis in Northern Israel.

"The Israeli occupation army carried out a horrific massacre of displaced people in a school in Abasan al-Kabira neighborhood in the east of Khan Yunis, killing 29 people, most of which were women and children," the government said in a statement. Al-Jazeera released a video of the bombing, showing crowds gathered to watch a football game in the school's field as the bomb was dropped. (Warning: Graphic Content)Meanwhile, two Israelis died as a result of a direct impact of a rocket on a car in the area of the Golan Heights in northern Israel, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Tuesday, citing emergency services.Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces said that around 40 projectiles had been launched towards the area of the Golan Heights from Lebanon and not all of them were intercepted by local air-defense systems.The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border worsened after the start of Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The Israeli army and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters daily fire at each other's positions in areas along the border.On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. As many as 120 hostages are believed to be still held by Hamas in Gaza and 43 hostages died in captivity. More than 38,100 people have been killed and over 87,900 others have been wounded in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israel's military operations, Gaza authorities said.

