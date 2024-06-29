International
Israeli Attack on Lebanon Would Lead to 'Obliterating' War - Iran's Mission to UN
Israeli Attack on Lebanon Would Lead to 'Obliterating' War - Iran's Mission to UN
Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations said that a full-scale Israeli attack on Lebanon would result in an "obliterating" war.
"Albeit Iran deems as psychological warfare the Zionist regime’s propaganda about intending to attack Lebanon, should it embark on full-scale military aggression, an obliterating war will ensue. All options, incl. the full involvement of all Resistance Fronts, are on the table," the mission said on X. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said June 18 Israel approved and validated operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said later that Israel was "very close" to a decision to "change the rules" against Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah and Lebanon and threatened to destroy the movement "in an all-out war" and "severely hit" Lebanon. Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah said June 19 the movement could invade northern Israel if the confrontation intensifies further. The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border worsened after the start of Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The Israeli army and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters daily fire at each other's positions in areas along the border.
Israeli Attack on Lebanon Would Lead to 'Obliterating' War - Iran's Mission to UN

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations said that a full-scale Israeli attack on Lebanon would result in an "obliterating" war.
"Albeit Iran deems as psychological warfare the Zionist regime’s propaganda about intending to attack Lebanon, should it embark on full-scale military aggression, an obliterating war will ensue. All options, incl. the full involvement of all Resistance Fronts, are on the table," the mission said on X.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said June 18 Israel approved and validated operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said later that Israel was "very close" to a decision to "change the rules" against Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah and Lebanon and threatened to destroy the movement "in an all-out war" and "severely hit" Lebanon.
Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah said June 19 the movement could invade northern Israel if the confrontation intensifies further.
The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border worsened after the start of Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The Israeli army and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters daily fire at each other's positions in areas along the border.
