https://sputnikglobe.com/20240629/israeli-attack-on-lebanon-would-lead-to-obliterating-war---irans-mission-to-un-1119175552.html

Israeli Attack on Lebanon Would Lead to 'Obliterating' War - Iran's Mission to UN

Israeli Attack on Lebanon Would Lead to 'Obliterating' War - Iran's Mission to UN

Sputnik International

Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations said that a full-scale Israeli attack on Lebanon would result in an "obliterating" war.

2024-06-29T05:40+0000

2024-06-29T05:40+0000

2024-06-29T05:40+0000

world

middle east

israel

lebanon

gaza strip

hezbollah

israel defense forces (idf)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/18/1119087129_0:261:3072:1989_1920x0_80_0_0_d24e8e727da9b9b371e08b86ca548402.jpg

"Albeit Iran deems as psychological warfare the Zionist regime’s propaganda about intending to attack Lebanon, should it embark on full-scale military aggression, an obliterating war will ensue. All options, incl. the full involvement of all Resistance Fronts, are on the table," the mission said on X. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said June 18 Israel approved and validated operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said later that Israel was "very close" to a decision to "change the rules" against Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah and Lebanon and threatened to destroy the movement "in an all-out war" and "severely hit" Lebanon. Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah said June 19 the movement could invade northern Israel if the confrontation intensifies further. The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border worsened after the start of Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The Israeli army and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters daily fire at each other's positions in areas along the border.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240511/the-zionist-project-doomed-itself-by-rejecting-peace-advocates-1118381341.html

israel

lebanon

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel lebanon crisis, israel hezbollah, israel crisis, gaza violence, iran on israel