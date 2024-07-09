https://sputnikglobe.com/20240709/russia-india-see-cooperation-prospects-in-field-of-closed-nuclear-fuel-cycle---rosatom-1119308005.html
Russia, India See Cooperation Prospects in Field of Closed Nuclear Fuel Cycle - Rosatom
Russia and India see prospects for cooperation in the field of the closed nuclear fuel cycle, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Tuesday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and India see prospects for cooperation in the field of the closed nuclear fuel cycle, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Tuesday.
"Cooperation in the field of the closed nuclear fuel cycle seems promising," the document read.
Russia and India are discussing the transit potential of the Northern Sea Route, Rosatom said.
"Relevant organizations of Russia and India are discussing the possibility of systemic supplies of Russian energy resources (oil, coal and liquefied natural gas) from northwestern Russian ports via the Northern Sea Route to Indian ports with transshipment in Russian Far Eastern ports," the statement said.
Russia and India are also working on organizing a pilot project for international container transit through the Northern Sea Route, the corporation added.
Rosatom
said that it is discussing the possibility of constructing six more high-power nuclear units and low-power nuclear power plants in India.
"New areas of cooperation are also being discussed. We are talking about the construction of six more high-power units of Russian design in India at a new site and low-power nuclear power plants of Russian design," the statement read.
In addition, Russia handed over its proposals in the field of the creation of floating nuclear power plants to India in April, Rosatom said.
"A new direction of cooperation is low–power nuclear power plants. In April 2024, partners from India were provided with information on Rosatom State Corporation's decisions in the field of floating nuclear power plants," the statement read.
Currently the technical task for the construction of the new Russian-designed nuclear power plant in India with water-water energetic reactor-1200 plants is being carried out, the corporation said.