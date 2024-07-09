https://sputnikglobe.com/20240709/russia-india-see-cooperation-prospects-in-field-of-closed-nuclear-fuel-cycle---rosatom-1119308005.html

Russia, India See Cooperation Prospects in Field of Closed Nuclear Fuel Cycle - Rosatom

Russia and India see prospects for cooperation in the field of the closed nuclear fuel cycle, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Tuesday.

"Cooperation in the field of the closed nuclear fuel cycle seems promising," the document read.Russia and India are discussing the transit potential of the Northern Sea Route, Rosatom said.Russia and India are also working on organizing a pilot project for international container transit through the Northern Sea Route, the corporation added.Rosatom said that it is discussing the possibility of constructing six more high-power nuclear units and low-power nuclear power plants in India.In addition, Russia handed over its proposals in the field of the creation of floating nuclear power plants to India in April, Rosatom said.Currently the technical task for the construction of the new Russian-designed nuclear power plant in India with water-water energetic reactor-1200 plants is being carried out, the corporation said.

