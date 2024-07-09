International
Russia Ready to Boost Fertilizer Exports to Africa, Asia
Russia Ready to Boost Fertilizer Exports to Africa, Asia
Russia stands ready to increase exports of fertilizers and food industry products to Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America to shore up global food security, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Tuesday.
"We are ready to make a significant contribution to food security ... We are open to increasing exports of everything needed to Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America — of everything, from fertilizers and agricultural machinery to food processing machines to biothechnology," he said at the Innoprom industrial expo in Yekaterinburg. Support of the agricultural sector will be provided within the framework of the existing governmental programs and related federal projects, the prime minister added.
YEKATERINBURG, Russia (Sputnik) - Russia stands ready to increase exports of fertilizers and food industry products to Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America to shore up global food security, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Tuesday.
"We are ready to make a significant contribution to food security ... We are open to increasing exports of everything needed to Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America — of everything, from fertilizers and agricultural machinery to food processing machines to biothechnology," he said at the Innoprom industrial expo in Yekaterinburg.
Support of the agricultural sector will be provided within the framework of the existing governmental programs and related federal projects, the prime minister added.
