International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240709/russian-air-defense-destroys-38-ukrainian-drones-over-5-regions-overnight---mod-1119304585.html
Russian Air Defense Destroys 38 Ukrainian Drones Over 5 Regions Overnight - MoD
Russian Air Defense Destroys 38 Ukrainian Drones Over 5 Regions Overnight - MoD
Sputnik International
Russian air defense systems shot down 38 Ukrainian drones over the Rostov, Belgorod, Kursk, Voronezh and Astrakhan Regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2024-07-09T04:37+0000
2024-07-09T04:37+0000
russia
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
kursk
voronezh
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
drone
drone strike
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/01/1119211006_0:173:3025:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_da8604db882a151fae9070b52fb86252.jpg
"During the past night, when the Kiev regime attempted to carry out terrorist attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation using fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, air defense systems destroyed and intercepted three drones over the territory of the Belgorod Region, seven drones over the territory of the Kursk Region, two drones over the territory of the Voronezh Region, 21 drones over the territory of the Rostov Region and five drones over the territory of the Astrakhan Region," the ministry said.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240706/russian-air-defenses-destroy-eight-ukrainian-drones-over-two-regions-overnight---mod-1119260667.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/01/1119211006_148:0:2879:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1e5ffba0a73802a30ea27c72fb6c30c2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian air defense, russian defense ministry, ukrainian drones
russian air defense, russian defense ministry, ukrainian drones

Russian Air Defense Destroys 38 Ukrainian Drones Over 5 Regions Overnight - MoD

04:37 GMT 09.07.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankA 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defence system is seen at a position
A 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defence system is seen at a position - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.07.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems shot down 38 Ukrainian drones over the Rostov, Belgorod, Kursk, Voronezh and Astrakhan Regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"During the past night, when the Kiev regime attempted to carry out terrorist attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation using fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, air defense systems destroyed and intercepted three drones over the territory of the Belgorod Region, seven drones over the territory of the Kursk Region, two drones over the territory of the Voronezh Region, 21 drones over the territory of the Rostov Region and five drones over the territory of the Astrakhan Region," the ministry said.
Buk-M2 SAM system of the Central Military District's anti-aircraft missile battalion - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2024
Russia
Russian Air Defenses Destroy Eight Ukrainian Drones Over Two Regions Overnight - MoD
6 July, 06:54 GMT
Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала