Russian Air Defense Destroys 38 Ukrainian Drones Over 5 Regions Overnight - MoD
Russian air defense systems shot down 38 Ukrainian drones over the Rostov, Belgorod, Kursk, Voronezh and Astrakhan Regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"During the past night, when the Kiev regime attempted to carry out terrorist attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation using fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, air defense systems destroyed and intercepted three drones over the territory of the Belgorod Region, seven drones over the territory of the Kursk Region, two drones over the territory of the Voronezh Region, 21 drones over the territory of the Rostov Region and five drones over the territory of the Astrakhan Region," the ministry said.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems shot down 38 Ukrainian drones over the Rostov, Belgorod, Kursk, Voronezh and Astrakhan Regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"During the past night, when the Kiev regime attempted to carry out terrorist attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation using fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, air defense systems destroyed and intercepted three drones over the territory
of the Belgorod Region, seven drones over the territory of the Kursk Region, two drones over the territory of the Voronezh Region, 21 drones over the territory of the Rostov Region and five drones over the territory of the Astrakhan Region," the ministry said.
Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.