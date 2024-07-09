https://sputnikglobe.com/20240709/russian-forces-liberate-yasnobrodovka-settlement-in-dpr---mod-1119309493.html
Russian troops have taken control of the settlement of Yasnobrodovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"As a result of active combat operations, the units of Battlegroup Tsentr have liberated the settlement of Yasnobrodovka in the Donetsk People's Republic and improved the tactical situation," the ministry said.The units of the Battlegroup Zapad have occupied more favorable lines, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost up to 420 servicemen over the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.In addition, the group repelled an attack by an assault group of the 144th infantry brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. "The enemy lost up to 420 servicemen, one tank and four pickup trucks," the military ministry said.The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 770 soldiers in battles with Russia’s Battlegroup Yug in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.Russia's Yug forces repelled one Ukrainian counterattack, the ministry said."The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 770 soldiers, one tank, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, a US-made Humvee armored combat vehicle and 14 vehicles," the ministry said.Russia also launched a successful group strike using high-precision weapons at an official meeting place on the Ukrainian military command staff, the ministry concluded.
"As a result of active combat operations, the units of Battlegroup Tsentr have liberated the settlement of Yasnobrodovka in the Donetsk People's Republic and improved the tactical situation," the ministry said.
The units of the Battlegroup Zapad have occupied more favorable lines, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost up to 420 servicemen over the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The units of the Battlegroup Zapad occupied more favorable lines and attacked the formations of the 21st, 63rd, 66th, 115th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the 103rd and 110th brigades of the thero-defense in the areas of Berestovoye in the Kharkov region, Makeyevka, Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People's Republic and Torskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said.
In addition, the group repelled an attack by an assault group of the 144th infantry brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
"The enemy lost up to 420 servicemen, one tank and four pickup trucks," the military ministry said.
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 770 soldiers in battles with Russia’s Battlegroup Yug in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
Russia's Yug forces repelled one Ukrainian counterattack, the ministry said.
"The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 770 soldiers, one tank, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, a US-made Humvee armored combat vehicle and 14 vehicles," the ministry said.
Russia also launched a successful group strike using high-precision weapons at an official meeting place on the Ukrainian military command staff, the ministry concluded.