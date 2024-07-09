https://sputnikglobe.com/20240709/russian-forces-liberate-yasnobrodovka-settlement-in-dpr---mod-1119309493.html

2024-07-09

Russian Forces Liberate Yasnobrodovka Settlement in DPR - MoD

Russian troops have taken control of the settlement of Yasnobrodovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

2024-07-09T10:53+0000

"As a result of active combat operations, the units of Battlegroup Tsentr have liberated the settlement of Yasnobrodovka in the Donetsk People's Republic and improved the tactical situation," the ministry said.The units of the Battlegroup Zapad have occupied more favorable lines, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost up to 420 servicemen over the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.In addition, the group repelled an attack by an assault group of the 144th infantry brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. "The enemy lost up to 420 servicemen, one tank and four pickup trucks," the military ministry said.The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 770 soldiers in battles with Russia’s Battlegroup Yug in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.Russia's Yug forces repelled one Ukrainian counterattack, the ministry said."The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 770 soldiers, one tank, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, a US-made Humvee armored combat vehicle and 14 vehicles," the ministry said.Russia also launched a successful group strike using high-precision weapons at an official meeting place on the Ukrainian military command staff, the ministry concluded.

