Swiss Government Imposes Advertising Ban on 4 Russian Media Outlets, Including RIA Novosti

The government of Switzerland has imposed an advertising ban on four Russian media outlets: Voice of Europe, RIA Novosti, Izvestia and Rossiyskaya Gazeta
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Switzerland imposed an advertising ban on four Russian media outlets, including RIA Novosti, the Swiss government said on Tuesday.
"Finally, the EAER [Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research] has placed an advertising ban on the four media outlets Voice of Europe, RIA Novosti, Izvestia and Rossiyskaya Gazeta owing to Russia's continuous propaganda and disinformation campaigns. In contrast to the measures in the EU, these media are not subject to a broadcasting ban in Switzerland," the government said.
The advertising ban imposed on Russian media outlets involves a ban on advertising goods and services produced by them, Francoise Tschanz, spokesperson for the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, told RIA Novosti.
"According to Article 29b of the Ordinance on Measures Connected with the Situation in Ukraine, it is prohibited to order or place an advertising of goods or services to be broadcast or distributed in radio or television programs or other electronic content produced by a legal person, organization or institution listed in Annex 25," Tschanz said in response to a written request from RIA Novosti.
The spokesperson added that the rule "applies regardless of how the content is transmitted or distributed."