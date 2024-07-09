https://sputnikglobe.com/20240709/syria-restores-core-part-of-agricultural-infrastructure-after-war---agriculture-minister-1119313219.html
Syria Restores Core Part of Agricultural Infrastructure After War - Agriculture Minister
Syria Restores Core Part of Agricultural Infrastructure After War - Agriculture Minister
Sputnik International
Syria has restored the bulk of its agricultural infrastructure destroyed during the war, Syrian Minister of Agriculture Hassan Katana told Sputnik.
2024-07-09T14:03+0000
2024-07-09T14:03+0000
2024-07-09T14:03+0000
economy
syria
agricultural
agriculture
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106696/52/1066965246_0:0:5184:2916_1920x0_80_0_0_bb33ba07bb67680d5f1e2dfa8109bfba.jpg
"Agricultural production is affected by many factors, including the destruction of infrastructure and institutions that supported production, which was happening since the beginning of the war. Much of this has been rebuilt, including research and veterinary centers, a number of factories supporting production, and where possible, water supply infrastructure," he said. The main problem for agriculture in Syria is still the "provision of means of production and the increase in their cost, a decrease in the technological level and wear and tear of agricultural machinery, rising prices for imported equipment, its shortage and the increased cost of servicing existing equipment," Katana said. Due to rising service prices farmers cannot restore the operation of wells in their fields, while at the same time state irrigation systems supply less water and reservoir reserves are decreasing. The minister said this was the reason behind the drop in summer crops, in addition to the fruit trees suffering from unusual weather conditions, such as frost, which negatively affects the quantity and quality of production. According to him, high risks in agriculture lead to decreasing investment in the sector. Another problem is increased wages for workers due to their shortage and increased internal migration. The civil war in Syria began in spring 2011. Its active phase finished in 2021, but occasional armed clashes continue to date. Moreover, the earthquake that occurred in February 2023 worsened the economic damage from the war.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240401/israeli-strike-on-building-near-iranian-embassy-in-syria-kills-two-people---source-1117685668.html
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106696/52/1066965246_307:0:4915:3456_1920x0_80_0_0_d03a673f7e85958cef098cca146d2a73.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
syria restores, agricultural infrastructure
syria restores, agricultural infrastructure
Syria Restores Core Part of Agricultural Infrastructure After War - Agriculture Minister
DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Syria has restored the bulk of its agricultural infrastructure destroyed during the war, Syrian Minister of Agriculture Hassan Katana told Sputnik.
"Agricultural production is affected by many factors, including the destruction of infrastructure and institutions that supported production, which was happening since the beginning of the war. Much of this has been rebuilt, including research and veterinary centers, a number of factories supporting production, and where possible, water supply infrastructure," he said.
The main problem for agriculture in Syria is still the "provision of means of production and the increase in their cost, a decrease in the technological level and wear and tear of agricultural machinery, rising prices for imported equipment, its shortage and the increased cost of servicing existing equipment," Katana said.
Due to rising service prices farmers cannot restore the operation of wells in their fields, while at the same time state irrigation systems supply less water and reservoir reserves are decreasing. The minister said this was the reason behind the drop in summer crops, in addition to the fruit trees suffering from unusual weather conditions, such as frost, which negatively affects the quantity and quality of production.
According to him, high risks in agriculture lead to decreasing investment in the sector. Another problem is increased wages for workers due to their shortage and increased internal migration.
The civil war in Syria began in spring 2011. Its active phase finished in 2021, but occasional armed clashes continue to date. Moreover, the earthquake that occurred in February 2023 worsened the economic damage from the war.