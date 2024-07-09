https://sputnikglobe.com/20240709/us-seeking-to-change-of-power-in-georgia-following-fall-elections---russias-intelligence-1119306334.html

US Seeking to Change of Power in Georgia Following Fall Elections - Russia's Intelligence

US Seeking to Change of Power in Georgia Following Fall Elections - Russia's Intelligence

Sputnik International

Russia has data that indicates the decision of the United States to seek a change of power in Georgia following the results of the parliamentary elections on October 26, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Tuesday.

2024-07-09T07:34+0000

2024-07-09T07:34+0000

2024-07-09T07:34+0000

world

russia

salome zourabichvili

svr

russian foreign intelligence service

georgia

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104775/37/1047753773_0:153:3100:1897_1920x0_80_0_0_bf7f6877e2582e8097f46160849111e2.jpg

"The the data received by the SVR indicates Washington's determination to seek a change of power in Georgia following the results of the upcoming October 26 parliamentary elections in the country. [US President] Joe Biden's administration has already developed a large-scale information campaign to discredit the ruling Georgian Dream party," the statement read. The US instructors have already given the command to the opposition forces in Georgia to start planning protests in the country timed to coincide with the elections, the intelligence service said. Under the US plan a "sacred sacrifice" of protesters is envisaged for the change of power in Georgia, which will direct the "anger of the nation" at the security forces, the SVR said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240603/speaker-of-georgian-parliament-signs-bill-on-foreign-agents-document-goes-into-force-1118753528.html

russia

georgia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's intelligence, united states, change of power in georgia, russian foreign intelligence service (svr)