https://sputnikglobe.com/20240603/speaker-of-georgian-parliament-signs-bill-on-foreign-agents-document-goes-into-force-1118753528.html
Speaker of Georgian Parliament Signs Bill on Foreign Agents, Document Goes Into Force
Speaker of Georgian Parliament Signs Bill on Foreign Agents, Document Goes Into Force
Sputnik International
Speaker of the Georgian parliament Shalva Papuashvili said on Monday that he had signed the bill on foreign agents into law, with the document having gone into effect.
2024-06-03T07:39+0000
2024-06-03T07:39+0000
2024-06-03T07:39+0000
world
georgia
salome zourabichvili
foreign agent
foreign agent list
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/12/1114293944_0:0:1280:721_1920x0_80_0_0_1d13493ff6c004e31ae3b678cd0ccaae.jpg
Last week, the Georgian parliament managed to override the veto of President Salome Zourabichvili on the bill on foreign agents by a majority of votes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240529/georgias-efforts-to-protect-itself-from-foreign-meddling-cause-us-outrage-1118691726.html
georgia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/12/1114293944_0:0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_c2f62c075f113292461fc44446422e7c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
georgia foreign agents, georgia protests, georgia foreign agents bill, transparency of foreign influence georgia
georgia foreign agents, georgia protests, georgia foreign agents bill, transparency of foreign influence georgia
Speaker of Georgian Parliament Signs Bill on Foreign Agents, Document Goes Into Force
TBILISI (Sputnik) - Speaker of the Georgian parliament Shalva Papuashvili said on Monday that he had signed the bill on foreign agents into law, with the document having gone into effect.
"I signed the bill on transparency of foreign influence," Papuashvili told reporters.