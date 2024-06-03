https://sputnikglobe.com/20240603/speaker-of-georgian-parliament-signs-bill-on-foreign-agents-document-goes-into-force-1118753528.html

Speaker of Georgian Parliament Signs Bill on Foreign Agents, Document Goes Into Force

Speaker of the Georgian parliament Shalva Papuashvili said on Monday that he had signed the bill on foreign agents into law, with the document having gone into effect.

Last week, the Georgian parliament managed to override the veto of President Salome Zourabichvili on the bill on foreign agents by a majority of votes.

