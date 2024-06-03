International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240603/speaker-of-georgian-parliament-signs-bill-on-foreign-agents-document-goes-into-force-1118753528.html
Speaker of Georgian Parliament Signs Bill on Foreign Agents, Document Goes Into Force
Speaker of Georgian Parliament Signs Bill on Foreign Agents, Document Goes Into Force
Sputnik International
Speaker of the Georgian parliament Shalva Papuashvili said on Monday that he had signed the bill on foreign agents into law, with the document having gone into effect.
2024-06-03T07:39+0000
2024-06-03T07:39+0000
world
georgia
salome zourabichvili
foreign agent
foreign agent list
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/12/1114293944_0:0:1280:721_1920x0_80_0_0_1d13493ff6c004e31ae3b678cd0ccaae.jpg
Last week, the Georgian parliament managed to override the veto of President Salome Zourabichvili on the bill on foreign agents by a majority of votes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240529/georgias-efforts-to-protect-itself-from-foreign-meddling-cause-us-outrage-1118691726.html
georgia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/12/1114293944_0:0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_c2f62c075f113292461fc44446422e7c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
georgia foreign agents, georgia protests, georgia foreign agents bill, transparency of foreign influence georgia
georgia foreign agents, georgia protests, georgia foreign agents bill, transparency of foreign influence georgia

Speaker of Georgian Parliament Signs Bill on Foreign Agents, Document Goes Into Force

07:39 GMT 03.06.2024
© Sputnik / StringerGeorgian President Salome Zourabichvili speaks during the first session of the newly elected Georgian parliament in Tbilisi, Georgia
Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili speaks during the first session of the newly elected Georgian parliament in Tbilisi, Georgia - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.06.2024
© Sputnik / Stringer
Subscribe
TBILISI (Sputnik) - Speaker of the Georgian parliament Shalva Papuashvili said on Monday that he had signed the bill on foreign agents into law, with the document having gone into effect.
Last week, the Georgian parliament managed to override the veto of President Salome Zourabichvili on the bill on foreign agents by a majority of votes.
Protests in Tbilisi, Georgia against the new foreign influence bill. May 28. 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.05.2024
Analysis
Georgia’s Efforts to Protect Itself From Foreign Meddling Cause US Outrage
29 May, 19:06 GMT
"I signed the bill on transparency of foreign influence," Papuashvili told reporters.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала