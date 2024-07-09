International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240709/us-to-triple-ammunition-production-in-couple-of-years---state-dept-1119318832.html
US to Triple Ammunition Production in Couple of Years - State Dept.
US to Triple Ammunition Production in Couple of Years - State Dept.
Sputnik International
The United States plans to triple is ammunition production over the next couple of years, Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins said.
2024-07-09T22:09+0000
2024-07-09T22:09+0000
military
military & intelligence
us
ukraine
general dynamics
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/18/1119093069_0:36:803:487_1920x0_80_0_0_f16db5ad8556c21f4fb5ae7c00496b0e.png
"In just a couple of years, we will triple ammunition production in the United States," Jenkins said on Tuesday. "These shells will replenish US stockpiles, enhance the alliances' deterrence posture and help Ukraine win its war against Russia." In May, US Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth said at the opening of a General Dynamics plant for manufacturing parts for artillery shells that the facility would enable a significant bolstering of national shell production. This new plant is part of the US government’s effort to boost the number of artillery shells made in the United States every month, which will also be important for Ukraine, according to White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby. Western countries have ramped up their military, financial and other aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, numbering in the hundreds of billions of dollars. Russia has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. Russian officials have also warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine are legitimate targets.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240526/russia-outperforms-west-three-times-over-in-shell-production-1118642104.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/18/1119093069_53:0:748:521_1920x0_80_0_0_ea845aff58d0f6eea6b72a4d90acec8c.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
military industrial complex, us weapons production, general dynamics plant
military industrial complex, us weapons production, general dynamics plant

US to Triple Ammunition Production in Couple of Years - State Dept.

22:09 GMT 09.07.2024
© Photo : Desiree Rios/The New York TimesScreenshot of production line for making 155-millimeter shells at General Dynamics facility in Mesquite, Texas.
Screenshot of production line for making 155-millimeter shells at General Dynamics facility in Mesquite, Texas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.07.2024
© Photo : Desiree Rios/The New York Times
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will triple its ammunition in just a couple of years, Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins said.
"In just a couple of years, we will triple ammunition production in the United States," Jenkins said on Tuesday. "These shells will replenish US stockpiles, enhance the alliances' deterrence posture and help Ukraine win its war against Russia."
In May, US Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth said at the opening of a General Dynamics plant for manufacturing parts for artillery shells that the facility would enable a significant bolstering of national shell production.
This new plant is part of the US government’s effort to boost the number of artillery shells made in the United States every month, which will also be important for Ukraine, according to White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby.
Russian gunners from the 3rd Army Corps of the Battlegroup Yug firing D-20 howitzer 152 mm shells at Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.05.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Outperforms West Three Times Over in Shell Production
26 May, 12:48 GMT
Western countries have ramped up their military, financial and other aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, numbering in the hundreds of billions of dollars.
Russia has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. Russian officials have also warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine are legitimate targets.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала