https://sputnikglobe.com/20240709/us-to-triple-ammunition-production-in-couple-of-years---state-dept-1119318832.html

US to Triple Ammunition Production in Couple of Years - State Dept.

US to Triple Ammunition Production in Couple of Years - State Dept.

Sputnik International

The United States plans to triple is ammunition production over the next couple of years, Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins said.

2024-07-09T22:09+0000

2024-07-09T22:09+0000

2024-07-09T22:09+0000

military

military & intelligence

us

ukraine

general dynamics

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/18/1119093069_0:36:803:487_1920x0_80_0_0_f16db5ad8556c21f4fb5ae7c00496b0e.png

"In just a couple of years, we will triple ammunition production in the United States," Jenkins said on Tuesday. "These shells will replenish US stockpiles, enhance the alliances' deterrence posture and help Ukraine win its war against Russia." In May, US Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth said at the opening of a General Dynamics plant for manufacturing parts for artillery shells that the facility would enable a significant bolstering of national shell production. This new plant is part of the US government’s effort to boost the number of artillery shells made in the United States every month, which will also be important for Ukraine, according to White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby. Western countries have ramped up their military, financial and other aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, numbering in the hundreds of billions of dollars. Russia has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. Russian officials have also warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine are legitimate targets.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240526/russia-outperforms-west-three-times-over-in-shell-production-1118642104.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

military industrial complex, us weapons production, general dynamics plant