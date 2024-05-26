https://sputnikglobe.com/20240526/russia-outperforms-west-three-times-over-in-shell-production-1118642104.html
Russia Outperforms West Three Times Over in Shell Production
Russia Outperforms West Three Times Over in Shell Production
Sputnik International
Russia makes artillery shells three times faster and four times cheaper than the Western supporters of Ukraine, Sky News has complained, citing research by Bain & Company.
2024-05-26T12:48+0000
2024-05-26T12:48+0000
2024-05-26T12:48+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian armed forces
russia-nato showdown
bain & company
nato
ukraine
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0e/1117327669_0:70:3066:1795_1920x0_80_0_0_0d22dbbd1e1abc8d5673fcf4606fcf3f.jpg
Russia makes artillery shells three times faster and four times cheaper than Ukraine's Western backers, Sky News has complained, citing research by Bain & Company.The country's military-industrial complex will produce about 4.5 million artillery shells this year, while all of Europe and the US combined will be able to make only 1.3 million shells. The cost of a typical NATO 155 mm shell is $4,000, while Russian 152 mm shells cost about $1,000. The math is absolutely against Ukraine in the "battle of fire."The news agency also talked to Ukrainian artillerymen who admitted that for every round they fire, the Russian side fires back up to five. Moreover, according to the Ukrainians, they do not even use Western shells during training and only pretend to do so.Earlier, Russian officials noted that the country's military-industrial complex is the most powerful in the world.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240401/not-cut-out-for-real-warfare-german-marder-ifvs-exposed-as-weak-unfit-for-battlefield-1117678093.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0e/1117327669_174:0:2905:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b7b3102d1d5d3d31b20c5754253f85f8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, russia shells production, russia-nato showdown, bain nato shells
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, russia shells production, russia-nato showdown, bain nato shells
Russia Outperforms West Three Times Over in Shell Production
Artillery plays a pivotal role in the Ukrainian conflict and experts even dub ongoing hostilities as the “battle of fire”. The special op has revealed that the Russian military capacity dwarfs the Western defense industry.
Russia makes artillery shells three times faster and four times cheaper than Ukraine's Western backers, Sky News has complained, citing research by Bain & Company.
The country's military-industrial complex will produce about 4.5 million artillery shells this year, while all of Europe and the US combined will be able to make only 1.3 million shells. The cost of a typical NATO 155 mm shell is $4,000, while Russian 152 mm shells cost about $1,000. The math is absolutely against Ukraine in the "battle of fire."
The news agency also talked to Ukrainian artillerymen who admitted that for every round they fire, the Russian side fires back up to five. Moreover, according to the Ukrainians, they do not even use Western shells during training and only pretend to do so.
Earlier, Russian officials noted that the country's military-industrial complex is the most powerful in the world.