Russia Outperforms West Three Times Over in Shell Production

Russia makes artillery shells three times faster and four times cheaper than the Western supporters of Ukraine, Sky News has complained, citing research by Bain & Company.

Russia makes artillery shells three times faster and four times cheaper than Ukraine's Western backers, Sky News has complained, citing research by Bain & Company.The country's military-industrial complex will produce about 4.5 million artillery shells this year, while all of Europe and the US combined will be able to make only 1.3 million shells. The cost of a typical NATO 155 mm shell is $4,000, while Russian 152 mm shells cost about $1,000. The math is absolutely against Ukraine in the "battle of fire."The news agency also talked to Ukrainian artillerymen who admitted that for every round they fire, the Russian side fires back up to five. Moreover, according to the Ukrainians, they do not even use Western shells during training and only pretend to do so.Earlier, Russian officials noted that the country's military-industrial complex is the most powerful in the world.

