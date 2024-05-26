International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Outperforms West Three Times Over in Shell Production
Russia Outperforms West Three Times Over in Shell Production
Russia makes artillery shells three times faster and four times cheaper than the Western supporters of Ukraine, Sky News has complained, citing research by Bain & Company.
Russia makes artillery shells three times faster and four times cheaper than Ukraine's Western backers, Sky News has complained, citing research by Bain &amp; Company.The country's military-industrial complex will produce about 4.5 million artillery shells this year, while all of Europe and the US combined will be able to make only 1.3 million shells. The cost of a typical NATO 155 mm shell is $4,000, while Russian 152 mm shells cost about $1,000. The math is absolutely against Ukraine in the "battle of fire."The news agency also talked to Ukrainian artillerymen who admitted that for every round they fire, the Russian side fires back up to five. Moreover, according to the Ukrainians, they do not even use Western shells during training and only pretend to do so.Earlier, Russian officials noted that the country's military-industrial complex is the most powerful in the world.
Russia Outperforms West Three Times Over in Shell Production

Russian gunners from the 3rd Army Corps of the Battlegroup Yug firing D-20 howitzer 152 mm shells at Ukrainian positions
Artillery plays a pivotal role in the Ukrainian conflict and experts even dub ongoing hostilities as the “battle of fire”. The special op has revealed that the Russian military capacity dwarfs the Western defense industry.
Russia makes artillery shells three times faster and four times cheaper than Ukraine's Western backers, Sky News has complained, citing research by Bain & Company.
The country's military-industrial complex will produce about 4.5 million artillery shells this year, while all of Europe and the US combined will be able to make only 1.3 million shells. The cost of a typical NATO 155 mm shell is $4,000, while Russian 152 mm shells cost about $1,000. The math is absolutely against Ukraine in the "battle of fire."
Marder IFV captured by Russian soldiers near Avdeyevka - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.04.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Not Cut Out for Real Warfare: German Marder IFVs Exposed As Weak, Unfit for Battlefield
1 April, 06:40 GMT
The news agency also talked to Ukrainian artillerymen who admitted that for every round they fire, the Russian side fires back up to five. Moreover, according to the Ukrainians, they do not even use Western shells during training and only pretend to do so.
Earlier, Russian officials noted that the country's military-industrial complex is the most powerful in the world.
