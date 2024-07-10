https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/chinas-trade-with-russia-beyond-reproach-should-not-be-criticized---embassy-1119331920.html
China's Trade With Russia Beyond Reproach, Should Not Be Criticized - Embassy
The Chinese embassy in Washington said that China's trade with Russia is beyond reproach and should not be criticized by NATO nations.
NATO released earlier a joint declaration that for the first time singled out China as a challenge to Euro-Atlantic security because of its latest modernization efforts across a range of sectors and because of its alleged support of Russia's defense industrial base through dual-use technology. "We call on the PRC [People's Republic of China], as a permanent member of the UN Security Council with a particular responsibility to uphold the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, to cease all material and political support to Russia’s war effort," the document released Wednesday said. "This includes the transfer of dual-use materials, such as weapons components, equipment, and raw materials that serve as inputs for Russia’s defense sector.""China does not provide weapons to the parties to the conflict and strictly controls the export of dual-use articles, which is widely applauded by the international community," Chinese Embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu responded. "Our normal trade with Russia is done aboveboard. It’s consistent with WTO rules and market principles, which is beyond reproach and should not be criticized."
China's Trade With Russia Beyond Reproach, Should Not Be Criticized - Embassy
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - China's trade with Russia is beyond reproach and should not be criticized or used to fuel allegations that Beijing is supporting Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the Chinese Embassy in Washington told Sputnik.
NATO released earlier a joint declaration that for the first time singled out China as a challenge to Euro-Atlantic security because of its latest modernization efforts across a range of sectors and because of its alleged support of Russia's defense industrial base through dual-use technology.
"We call on the PRC [People's Republic of China], as a permanent member of the UN Security Council with a particular responsibility to uphold the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, to cease all material and political support to Russia’s war effort," the document released Wednesday said. "This includes the transfer of dual-use materials, such as weapons components, equipment, and raw materials that serve as inputs for Russia’s defense sector."
"China does not provide weapons to the parties to the conflict and strictly controls the export of dual-use articles, which is widely applauded by the international community," Chinese Embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu responded. "Our normal trade with Russia is done aboveboard. It’s consistent with WTO rules and market principles, which is beyond reproach and should not be criticized."