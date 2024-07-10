https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/chinas-trade-with-russia-beyond-reproach-should-not-be-criticized---embassy-1119331920.html

China's Trade With Russia Beyond Reproach, Should Not Be Criticized - Embassy

China's Trade With Russia Beyond Reproach, Should Not Be Criticized - Embassy

Sputnik International

The Chinese embassy in Washington said that China's trade with Russia is beyond reproach and should not be criticized by NATO nations.

2024-07-10T21:59+0000

2024-07-10T21:59+0000

2024-07-10T21:59+0000

world

china

chinese embassy

beijing

nato

russia

sputnik

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1d/1117628433_0:292:2835:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_e633e309f4978f049a112ef43ad269cd.jpg

NATO released earlier a joint declaration that for the first time singled out China as a challenge to Euro-Atlantic security because of its latest modernization efforts across a range of sectors and because of its alleged support of Russia's defense industrial base through dual-use technology. "We call on the PRC [People's Republic of China], as a permanent member of the UN Security Council with a particular responsibility to uphold the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, to cease all material and political support to Russia’s war effort," the document released Wednesday said. "This includes the transfer of dual-use materials, such as weapons components, equipment, and raw materials that serve as inputs for Russia’s defense sector.""China does not provide weapons to the parties to the conflict and strictly controls the export of dual-use articles, which is widely applauded by the international community," Chinese Embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu responded. "Our normal trade with Russia is done aboveboard. It’s consistent with WTO rules and market principles, which is beyond reproach and should not be criticized."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/china-opposes-any-illegal-unilateral-sanctions---beijing-on-new-us-sanctions-1118927783.html

china

beijing

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato summit, china russia trade, are china and russia allies, does china trade with russia, is china helping russia