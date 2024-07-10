https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/eu-states-increase-defense-spending-by-30-in-last-3-years---borrell-1119323956.html
EU States Increase Defense Spending by 30% in Last 3 Years - Borrell
EU States Increase Defense Spending by 30% in Last 3 Years - Borrell
Sputnik International
EU member states have increased their joint defense spending by 30% in the last three years, while in 2024, the bloc's defense spending is expected to reach approximately 2% of GDP, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.
2024-07-10T08:36+0000
2024-07-10T08:36+0000
2024-07-10T08:42+0000
world
josep borrell
washington
european union (eu)
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106128/54/1061285449_0:160:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_64bd6ccecbcad575933e68dc80c2465f.jpg
“In the last three years, the total expenditure [in the defense sector] in Europe … has increased by 30% and this year we will be reaching almost an average all together of 2% [of GDP], it is not enough, but is much better and it is growing,” the high-ranked EU official said during his speech at the 75th NATO Anniversary Summit in Washington. The NATO summit kicked off in Washington on Tuesday and will run through July 11. In late June, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union needed to invest 500 billion euros ($535 billion) in defense in the next 10 years.EU 'Regrets' That People Die in Ukraine, Will Continue to Supply Arms to KievThe European Union "regrets" that people are dying in Ukraine, but it will continue to supply weapons to Kiev to counter Russia's actions, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.The EU will continue to support Ukraine, Borrell added."I am happy to have heard [US] President Biden a moment ago to say that Russia cannot prevail, for that we have to increase our [military] industrial capacity, putting more money on the table, more technological development," Borrell said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240709/stoltenberg-says-nato-enlargement-was-not-easy-decision-over-fears-of-provoking-moscow-1119319781.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/nato-faces-key-weapons-gaps-as-ukraine-eats-its-way-into-stocks-1119217102.html
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106128/54/1061285449_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7cc930c56d7af12ed0ea8d7e3e5e5167.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
eu states, defense spending, josep borrell, joint defense spending
eu states, defense spending, josep borrell, joint defense spending
EU States Increase Defense Spending by 30% in Last 3 Years - Borrell
08:36 GMT 10.07.2024 (Updated: 08:42 GMT 10.07.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - EU member states have increased their joint defense spending by 30% in the last three years, while in 2024, the bloc's defense spending is expected to reach approximately 2% of GDP, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.
“In the last three years, the total expenditure [in the defense sector] in Europe … has increased by 30% and this year we will be reaching almost an average all together of 2% [of GDP], it is not enough, but is much better and it is growing,” the high-ranked EU official said during his speech at the 75th NATO Anniversary Summit in Washington.
The NATO summit kicked off
in Washington on Tuesday and will run through July 11.
In late June, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union needed to invest 500 billion euros ($535 billion) in defense in the next 10 years.
EU 'Regrets' That People Die in Ukraine, Will Continue to Supply Arms to Kiev
The European Union "regrets" that people are dying in Ukraine, but it will continue to supply weapons to Kiev to counter Russia's actions, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.
"We certainly regret that people are dying, but Ukrainian soldiers are fighting and dying because they are defending their country," Borrell said during a speech at the fifth NATO Anniversary Summit in Washington.
The EU will continue to support Ukraine, Borrell added.
"I am happy to have heard [US] President Biden a moment ago to say that Russia cannot prevail, for that we have to increase our [military] industrial capacity, putting more money on the table, more technological development," Borrell said.