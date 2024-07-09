https://sputnikglobe.com/20240709/summit-of-uncertainty-nato-facing-crisis-of-leadership-nonpayments-and-untenable-obligations-1119316672.html

Summit of Uncertainty: NATO Facing Crisis of Leadership, Nonpayments and Untenable Obligations

As NATO marks the 75th anniversary of its creation at a summit in Washington July 9-11, the alliance finds itself grappling with a slew of internal challenges, from political turbulence among allies to funding disputes and a system of arms contracts which benefits some members (guess which ones) far more than others.

Sputnik takes a closer look at some of the problems wracking the bloc:Domestic Political Woes:NATO’s main problem stems from a crisis of leadership which is no longer possible to hide. As last month’s presidential debate and the D-Day commemoration ceremony in Normandy, France amply demonstrated, US President Joe Biden appears to be in no condition to make critical policy decisions, or even enjoy control of his basic bodily functions and general demeanor.Spending Disparities:Dizzying Profits for US MIC at Allies’ Expense:As NATO marks its 75th anniversary, these and other issues (not least of which is the danger of a direct, hot war with Russia caused by the alliance's aggressive behavior and rhetoric) will undoubtedly continue to fissure, bubble and boil, posing significant challenges to the alliance's cohesion and effectiveness. Balancing the demands of increased spending with pressing domestic issues facing most of the bloc's countries may become a bridge too far for the alliance to handle in the coming years.

