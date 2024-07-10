https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/israels-strike-on-school-in-gaza-attempt-to-sabotage-ceasefire-talks-turkiye-says-1119321799.html

Israel's Strike on School in Gaza Attempt to Sabotage Ceasefire Talks, Turkiye Says

Israel's Strike on School in Gaza Attempt to Sabotage Ceasefire Talks, Turkiye Says

Sputnik International

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has condemned an Israeli strike on a school in the Gaza Strip's Khan Yunis city and called it an attempt by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to sabotage ceasefire negotiations.

2024-07-10T04:52+0000

2024-07-10T04:52+0000

2024-07-10T04:52+0000

world

benjamin netanyahu

middle east

israel

turkiye

palestine

hamas

palestine-israel conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/18/1119087129_0:261:3072:1989_1920x0_80_0_0_d24e8e727da9b9b371e08b86ca548402.jpg

Gaza's government said on Tuesday that 29 people were killed in an Israeli strike near a school entrance in Khan Yunis. The ministry added that Israeli authorities "will be held accountable before the law for their actions, which defy all values of humanity and international law." On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. As many as 120 hostages are believed to be still held by Hamas in Gaza and 43 hostages died in captivity. More than 38,100 people have been killed and over 87,900 others have been wounded in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israel's military operations, Gaza authorities said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/10-un-experts-say-famine-has-hit-all-of-gaza-1119319920.html

israel

turkiye

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel's strike, school in gaza, benjamin netanyahu, ceasefire talks