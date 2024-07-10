https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/man-arrested-on-suspicion-of-brutally-murdering-bbc-commentators-family-1119331426.html
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Brutally Murdering BBC Commentator's Family
British police have detained the man suspected of killing the wife and two daughters of BBC commentator John Hunt with a crossbow.
"Following an extensive search, Kyle Clifford, aged 26, was found in the Enfield area by officers this afternoon ... He is receiving medical treatment having been found with injuries. No shots were fired by police," Hertfordshire Police force said. Carol, the 61-one-year old mother, together with Louise, 25 and Hannah, 28, were found gravely injured at their home in the town of Bushey on Tuesday evening, multiple UK media reported. They were tied up before being shot and died at the scene. Police said they believed the suspect was known to the victims. Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins said that the formal identification of the victims had yet to take place and that the leak of their names "caused great upset to the family."
