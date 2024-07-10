International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/more-than-2600-bridges-in-us-lack-protection-from-collisions-by-ships-1119327010.html
More Than 2,600 Bridges in US Lack Protection From Collisions by Ships
More Than 2,600 Bridges in US Lack Protection From Collisions by Ships
Sputnik International
Two thirds of the 4,000 bridges in the United States that allow ships to pass under them lack functional pier protection against being hit and potentially demolished by collisions, US Senator Tom Carper said in a hearing on Wednesday.
2024-07-10T16:01+0000
2024-07-10T16:01+0000
americas
us
baltimore
cargo ship
bridge collapse
bridge
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107939/43/1079394329_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cc39a8591c65ea0b38e9f0f5594c0f11.jpg
"After the collapse of the Key Bridge it came to light that of the 4,000 bridges in the United States that allow ships to pass under them, two thirds lack fundamental pier protection," Carper told the US Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works. The Key Bridge in the Port of Baltimore collapsed on March 26 after being hit by a cargo ship. Six construction workers on the bridge were killed and the port had to be closed for repairs for the next two months, disrupting the US industrial supply chain. The 700-feet-wide, 50-feet-deep Fort McHenry Channel spanned by the bridge was reopened on June 10 after being restored by the US Army Corps of Engineers.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/key-bridge-in-baltimore-collapses-rammed-by-boat-cars-in-water-1117553710.html
americas
baltimore
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107939/43/1079394329_85:0:2816:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d7527f634b308883e625eefa03168372.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, american bridges, bridges in the us, baltimore bridge, key bridge in baltimore
us, american bridges, bridges in the us, baltimore bridge, key bridge in baltimore

More Than 2,600 Bridges in US Lack Protection From Collisions by Ships

16:01 GMT 10.07.2024
© Liz WolterUSS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) passes under the Gov. William Preston Lane Memorial Bridge, also known as the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, as the ship travels to its new home port of San Diego, California
USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) passes under the Gov. William Preston Lane Memorial Bridge, also known as the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, as the ship travels to its new home port of San Diego, California - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2024
© Liz Wolter
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Two thirds of the 4,000 bridges in the United States that allow ships to pass under them lack functional pier protection against being hit and potentially demolished by collisions, US Senator Tom Carper said in a hearing on Wednesday.
"After the collapse of the Key Bridge it came to light that of the 4,000 bridges in the United States that allow ships to pass under them, two thirds lack fundamental pier protection," Carper told the US Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works.
The Key Bridge in the Port of Baltimore collapsed on March 26 after being hit by a cargo ship. Six construction workers on the bridge were killed and the port had to be closed for repairs for the next two months, disrupting the US industrial supply chain.
Key Bridge in Baltimore Collapses - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2024
World
Key Baltimore Bridge Collapses After Ship Hits Support Beam, Sending Vehicles Into Water
26 March, 07:27 GMT
The 700-feet-wide, 50-feet-deep Fort McHenry Channel spanned by the bridge was reopened on June 10 after being restored by the US Army Corps of Engineers.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала