Review of UN Sanctions Against N. Korea Should Not Be Linked to Preconditions - Moscow
Review of UN Sanctions Against N. Korea Should Not Be Linked to Preconditions - Moscow
The process of review of United Nations sanctions against North Korea should come without preconditions for Pyongyang, the director of Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations told Sputnik.
"In a political sense, loosening the sanctions shackles would help revive the atmosphere of trust, which has been undermined by a long period of ever-increasing pressure, and would give diplomacy a real chance. At the same time, putting forth new conditions will only push Pyongyang away, where they remember well the dishonest game of the Americans behind the fog of words not backed by clear guarantees," Ilyichev said. The Russian diplomat added that lifting some economic sanctions imposed on North Korea "would give an impetus to the development of the national economy of North Korea, enrich the country's foreign ties with new useful content, and improve the welfare of its citizens."
03:14 GMT 10.07.2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pose for photos after a welcoming ceremony at Kumsusan state residence in Pyongyang, North Korea
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The process of review of United Nations sanctions against North Korea should not be linked to putting forth some preconditions before Pyongyang, Pyotr Ilyichev, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations, told Sputnik.
"In a political sense, loosening the sanctions shackles would help revive the atmosphere of trust, which has been undermined by a long period of ever-increasing pressure, and would give diplomacy a real chance. At the same time, putting forth new conditions will only push Pyongyang away, where they remember well the dishonest game of the Americans behind the fog of words not backed by clear guarantees," Ilyichev said.
The Russian diplomat added that lifting some economic sanctions imposed on North Korea "would give an impetus to the development of the national economy of North Korea, enrich the country's foreign ties with new useful content, and improve the welfare of its citizens."
