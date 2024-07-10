https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/samsung-workers-stage-indefinite-strike-to-demand-pay-raise---reports-1119324819.html
Samsung Workers Stage Indefinite Strike to Demand Pay Raise - Reports
Samsung Workers Stage Indefinite Strike to Demand Pay Raise - Reports
Sputnik International
Employees of South Korean electronics maker Samsung Electronics declared an indefinite strike on Wednesday, one of the biggest in the tech giant's 55-year history, to demand a pay raise, media reported.
2024-07-10T10:04+0000
2024-07-10T10:04+0000
2024-07-10T10:04+0000
economy
samsung
south korea
strike
semiconductors
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101517/06/1015170659_0:19:2384:1360_1920x0_80_0_0_646357a29ceb23d1989bb3fd2f85072c.jpg
The National Samsung Electronics Union (NSEU) is now staging a three-day walkout running through Wednesday, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported. It initially planned to stage another five-day strike, but later changed its plan, as the tech giant failed to engage in any dialogue during the three-day work stoppage, the report said. Over 6,000 NSEU members had reportedly expressed their intention to participate in the strike, including more than 5,000 from the semiconductor division. There were no disruptions to production during the first two days of the strike.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240429/china-concerned-about-japans-plans-to-curb-semiconductor-exports-1118172286.html
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101517/06/1015170659_272:0:2112:1380_1920x0_80_0_0_05e7f864a2d3743a5745739bab11fb37.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
samsung workers, indefinite strike, indefinite strike
samsung workers, indefinite strike, indefinite strike
Samsung Workers Stage Indefinite Strike to Demand Pay Raise - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Employees of South Korean electronics maker Samsung Electronics declared an indefinite strike on Wednesday, one of the biggest in the tech giant's 55-year history, to demand a pay raise, media reported.
The National Samsung Electronics Union (NSEU) is now staging a three-day walkout running through Wednesday, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported. It initially planned to stage another five-day strike, but later changed its plan, as the tech giant failed to engage in any dialogue during the three-day work stoppage, the report said.
Over 6,000 NSEU members had reportedly expressed their intention to participate in the strike, including more than 5,000 from the semiconductor division
.
There were no disruptions to production during the first two days of the strike.