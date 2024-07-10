International
Samsung Workers Stage Indefinite Strike to Demand Pay Raise - Reports
Samsung Workers Stage Indefinite Strike to Demand Pay Raise - Reports
10:04 GMT 10.07.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Employees of South Korean electronics maker Samsung Electronics declared an indefinite strike on Wednesday, one of the biggest in the tech giant's 55-year history, to demand a pay raise, media reported.
The National Samsung Electronics Union (NSEU) is now staging a three-day walkout running through Wednesday, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported. It initially planned to stage another five-day strike, but later changed its plan, as the tech giant failed to engage in any dialogue during the three-day work stoppage, the report said.
Over 6,000 NSEU members had reportedly expressed their intention to participate in the strike, including more than 5,000 from the semiconductor division.
Asia
China Concerned About Japan's Plans to Curb Semiconductor Exports
29 April, 09:05 GMT
There were no disruptions to production during the first two days of the strike.
