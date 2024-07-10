https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/senate-dem-leader-schumer-open-to-abandoning-support-for-biden-reelection---reports-1119333857.html
Senate Dem Leader Schumer Open to Abandoning Support for Biden Reelection - Reports
Senate Dem Leader Schumer Open to Abandoning Support for Biden Reelection - Reports
Sputnik International
According to reports published on Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is open to the idea of abandoning support for President Joe Biden.
2024-07-10T23:47+0000
2024-07-10T23:47+0000
2024-07-10T23:47+0000
americas
chuck schumer
joe biden
senate
donald trump
2024 us presidential election
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/06/1090528417_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_00dfc82a33741abdf989f6043c643dc6.jpg
The report said on Wednesday that Schumer over the last two weeks has been having conversations with Democratic donors about their suggestions for the best way forward for the Democratic party. Schumer is also having similar conversations with his Democrat colleagues in the Senate about concerns over Biden's reelection odds. Schumer's focus amid all these talks is on defeating former President Donald Trump and maintaining the Democratic majority in the Senate, according to the report. On Monday, Biden sent a letter to Democratic lawmakers to reassure them that he is "firmly committed" to staying in the presidential race despite his poor showing in the first presidential debate last month. Biden appeared confused and incoherent throughout his first debate with Trump on June 27, reinforcing rather than refuting ongoing concerns about his cognitive abilities at age 81. His poor performance has led some Democratic politicians and donors to call for his removal as a candidate.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/george-clooney-calls-for-biden-to-step-aside-says-president-cannot-win-fight-against-time-1119330484.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/06/1090528417_272:0:3003:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_791f82458caba9f761b21cc853ae8498.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
will biden drop out, chuck schumer on biden, who still supports biden, who has abandoned biden, who has called for biden to drop out
will biden drop out, chuck schumer on biden, who still supports biden, who has abandoned biden, who has called for biden to drop out
Senate Dem Leader Schumer Open to Abandoning Support for Biden Reelection - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is open to the idea of abandoning support for President Joe Biden's reelection bid and instead backing a new candidate, Axios reported, citing three sources familiar with the matter.
The report said on Wednesday that Schumer over the last two weeks has been having conversations with Democratic donors about their suggestions for the best way forward for the Democratic party.
Schumer is also having similar conversations with his Democrat colleagues in the Senate about concerns over Biden's reelection odds.
Schumer's focus amid all these talks is on defeating former President Donald Trump and maintaining the Democratic majority in the Senate, according to the report.
On Monday, Biden sent a letter to Democratic lawmakers to reassure them that he is "firmly committed" to staying in the presidential race despite his poor showing in the first presidential debate last month.
Biden appeared confused and incoherent throughout his first debate with Trump on June 27, reinforcing rather than refuting ongoing concerns about his cognitive abilities at age 81. His poor performance has led some Democratic politicians and donors to call for his removal as a candidate.